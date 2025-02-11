Bedard: 3 Up and 3 Down From Super Bowl 59

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday. Bedard gave us his three best players, and three worst players from Super Bowl 59, where the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22.
3 UP
Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
Greg Bedard: “The Super Bowl MVP should have been Josh Sweat with his two and a half sacks, seven total quarterback pressures shoved Joe Thuney back into Mahomes to cause an interception that led to a touchdown.”
Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
Greg Bedard: “The runner-up for the Super Bowl MVP trophy should have been Cooper Dejean for his pick six, all around great play patrolling the middle of the field, taking stuff away from Mahomes, helping to double on Travis Kelce. He was excellent in this game and a huge impact from a draft pick that the Patriots passed on twice.”
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Greg Bedard: “Jalen Hurts, you know I dock him for the interception which was big and took points off the board. He was only pressured on 34.5% of drop backs.”
3 DOWN
Mike Caliendo, Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Bedard: “The left guard for the Chiefs. He didn’t give up as much pressure as Joe Thuney, but he was horrendous. He got shoved around the entire game when they even tried to run.”
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Bedard: “Yes, he played out of position. He was terrible in this game. He got put on skates multiple times. I think he gave up seven total quarterback pressures got shoved back on the interception.”
Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Bedard: “I mean, he stunk. He just got blown off the ball all the time. He was horrible.”
