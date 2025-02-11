Bedard: 3 Up and 3 Down From Super Bowl 59

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday. Bedard gave us his three best players, and three worst players from Super Bowl 59, where the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22.

3 UP

Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.

Greg Bedard: “The Super Bowl MVP should have been Josh Sweat with his two and a half sacks, seven total quarterback pressures shoved Joe Thuney back into Mahomes to cause an interception that led to a touchdown.”

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) is congratulated by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) after scoring a touchdown after making an interception during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Greg Bedard: “The runner-up for the Super Bowl MVP trophy should have been Cooper Dejean for his pick six, all around great play patrolling the middle of the field, taking stuff away from Mahomes, helping to double on Travis Kelce. He was excellent in this game and a huge impact from a draft pick that the Patriots passed on twice.”

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Sarah Stier/Getty Images GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a 45 yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Greg Bedard: “Jalen Hurts, you know I dock him for the interception which was big and took points off the board. He was only pressured on 34.5% of drop backs.”

3 DOWN

Mike Caliendo, Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) intercepts a pass as Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) attempts to make the tackle in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.

Greg Bedard: “The left guard for the Chiefs. He didn’t give up as much pressure as Joe Thuney, but he was horrendous. He got shoved around the entire game when they even tried to run.”

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.

Greg Bedard: “Yes, he played out of position. He was terrible in this game. He got put on skates multiple times. I think he gave up seven total quarterback pressures got shoved back on the interception.”

Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the third quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greg Bedard: “I mean, he stunk. He just got blown off the ball all the time. He was horrible.”