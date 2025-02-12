Toucher & Hardy Talk Celtics & Bruins Before Their Big Breaks
The Bruins are off for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Celtics are headed toward the All-Star break. So let’s talk some Celtics and Bruins while there’s something to talk about.
Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston was in studio with us, as he usually is on Wednesdays during the NBA season. Still sporting his suave ‘stache, Chris also had a cool lightning bolt shaved into the side of his head by his barber. Take a look at the 2:03:00 mark.
Celtics and Bruins: Green, Black & Gold
Forsberg talked a bit about the Celtics heading into the All-Star break, as well as the continued fallout over the Luka-to-L.A. trade last week. Then he went head-to-head with Jon Wallach in a battle of New Jack Swing knowledge!
After that, it was on to the Bruins and Brad Marchand’s recent response to the trade rumors that have been swirling around him over the last few weeks. Put your ears to the podcast below, then hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more Celtics and Bruins coverage.