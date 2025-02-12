Toucher & Hardy Talk Celtics & Bruins Before Their Big Breaks

The Bruins are off for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Celtics are headed toward the All-Star break. So let’s talk some Celtics and Bruins while there’s something to talk about.

Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston was in studio with us, as he usually is on Wednesdays during the NBA season. Still sporting his suave ‘stache, Chris also had a cool lightning bolt shaved into the side of his head by his barber. Take a look at the 2:03:00 mark.

Celtics and Bruins: Green, Black & Gold

Forsberg talked a bit about the Celtics heading into the All-Star break, as well as the continued fallout over the Luka-to-L.A. trade last week. Then he went head-to-head with Jon Wallach in a battle of New Jack Swing knowledge!

After that, it was on to the Bruins and Brad Marchand’s recent response to the trade rumors that have been swirling around him over the last few weeks. Put your ears to the podcast below, then hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more Celtics and Bruins coverage.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.