Picking Apart the Bruins Draft Strategy at the Trade Deadline
The Bruins draft strategy is the topic du jour, as we attempt to predict what–if anything–is yet to come at the NHL trade deadline.
And who better to read the tea leaves than Ty Anderson? Ty Anderson covers the Bruins and more for 98.5 the Sports Hub, and cohosts the ever-popular Sports Hub Underground podcast with the Sports Hub’s Alex Barth.
In fact, the duo just posted their latest episode: an emergency podcast breaking down the Bruins trade of forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers. You can listen to that here.
Bruins Draft Strategy: No Clear Direction
Ty and Freddy T are on the same page when it comes to Bruins GM Don Sweeney. While he’s hit on late-round picks like David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, he’s missed on an overwhelming number of players. Which has put the team in the position they’re in now at the trade deadline.
