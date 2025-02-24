Felger & Mazz: Should the Bruins trade Brad Marchand at the Trade Deadline?

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 16: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins plays the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Ball Arena on October 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Felger and Mazz discuss comments from Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 2025 trade deadline and wonder if the team should trade Brad Marchand.

Felger: Don Sweeney spoke over the weekend and says it’s always been his goal to have Brad Marchand retire a Bruin and get him into a long-term extension. Your thoughts, Mazz?

Mazz: So I don’t doubt that that is their intention. I think the question is whether or not the Bruins are willing to do financially whatever it is that Marchand wants. Then beyond that, I hope they let him go. I hope they let him go. If I were him even, at this stage, like if I were his agent or someone close to him, do you really want to stay there?

Felger: Why is it important that he retires a Boston Bruin?

Mazz: I don’t get it. I think that that age is gone. Now, look, I know Bergeron and Krejci got it.

Felger: And I wish they wouldn’t have. Maybe not Bergeron, but maybe the team would have been better served if the Bruins let him go at the very end and got something in return.

Mazz: It might affect Marchand’s thinking, like because those guys played their whole careers maybe he looks at himself as being on that level.

Felger: Why? Or why do you want to? What’s the difference?

Mazz: I’m with you. If I were him, I’d want out. I’d want to go play somewhere where it matters.

RALEIGH, NC – OCTOBER 31: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on October 31, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)*** Local Caption ***Brad Marchand

Felger: Currently Sweeney is not interested in ceding draft capital for short term assistance. “I’m going to be cautious as it relates to the draft”, said Sweeney.

Mazz: I would hope so.

Felger: They have to reset the team. I don’t think they can blow it up. I don’t think they want to blow it up. I don’t think they’re going to blow it up. I think for them to completely dismantle and go to the bottom of the league, they just have too many players that’ll prevent them from getting there. But they’ve got to really reset the thing. Three years for Brad Marchand? To what end?

Mazz: No way. That would be nuts.

Felger: And I don’t know if Marchand gets you this, but you know historically the rental price is a first round pick, a prospect, and a positional player. I don’t know if Marchand’s quite that, but a first round pick for Brad Marchand without the prospect?

Mazz: I would take a second if I were them.

Felger: A second and a prospect.

Mazz: Yeah. But they’re in no position to quibble. They should take anything they can get.

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.