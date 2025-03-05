Felger: The Bruins are stuck with Jeremy Swayman

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a glove save during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

With the NHL Trade Deadline coming up on Friday, Felger talks about how he wants to trade goaltender Jeremy Swayman but he thinks the team is stuck with Swayman and his contract.

Felger: He is signed for, is it 8 years?

Mazz: I think. It is.

Felger: 8×8.25. He is one of the few guys on the team who does not have a no trade clause. So you say, “oh okay, great. You can send him wherever you want.”…Who’s taking that? You can’t trade him. A guy I never wanted to sign to that kind of contract. A guy I told you from day one should not be signed to that kind of contract. He’d be my first guy out the door. Except now you’re selling way too low. You’d have to send draft picks along with him to get rid of him. You’d have to send prospects along with him to get rid of him. You g can’t get rid of them.

Mazz: And you’d have to eat half the money.

Felger: Yeah, you’d have to swallow some contract. And not only do you not want to sell that low, it’s also sort of a bad play. In other words, now what are the odds? Like, weigh the two odds…what’s a more likely path to success? Trading him right now or waiting it out, hope he gets his head out of his ass and that he recovers from this debacle of a year and comes back and is closer to the guy that he should be and grows from there, and you know, you just be patient? And it’s the second thing.

Mazz: Yeah, you almost have to choose the second thing.

Felger: If he was a premium trade chip and I was getting multiple picks and prospects….Bye, bye! Go study business wherever you’re going. Bye. See you..You’re going to have to just get rid of the contract. You’re better off. So you’re stuck with this.

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.