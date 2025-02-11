Bedard: 10 questions from around the NFL following Super Bowl 59

On Tuesday’s edition of Felger & Mazz, Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, joined the show. Bedard answered 10 Questions from Around the NFL after Super Bowl 59. Below are some of the best QnA’s from the segment.

Who was the biggest toolbag on Sunday?

Greg Bedard: “Bill Belichick by a mile. Okay first of all, he shows up at the NFL honors. His girlfriend is dressed like she’s going to some Vegas nightclub or something like that, and that’s being generous. He also shows up wearing his NFL 100 All-Time Team jacket, all eight of his Super Bowl rings. Like, we don’t know who the hell you are. Like, you’ve got to be like, ‘just in case you forgot during the year I’ve been gone.’ Then he’s in the ‘DunKings’ commercial with her again. Like, what the hell? Do you have a midlife crisis at 72? Like, we know who you are, Bill. Your face is a walking billboard for football greatness. Just let it lie.”

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 12: Head Coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks to the media during a press conference.

If Drake Maye becomes Jalen Hurts, will the draft pick be considered a success? Or does Maye need to be better?

Greg Bedard: “Needs to be better. Third overall pick. All those talents. He needs to be one of those guys that can raise all boats, that can elevate, you know, a mediocre team. Jalen Hurts, I doubt that he can do that. I mean, we haven’t seen him do that, but we’ve seen him go to two Super Bowls. Win one with an all-time great offensive line, great running back, great weapons. You know, anybody could do that.”

Winslow Townson/Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Give me the reason(s) why the Eagles won the championship, and stop when you get to Nick Sirianni.

Greg Bedard: Howie Roseman, Vic Fangio, Saquon Barkley, then Sirianni.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

In your lifetime, what is the team – in any league, any sport, any game – that you rooted most against?

Greg Bedard: “To me, no question the ‘[Derek] Jeter’ Yankees, especially when A-Rod got there. to this day, I still haven’t seen the Yankees celebrate that World Series title when A-Rod was on the field. It’s like it never happened in my mind.”

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 28: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees hits a single for his last career at bat in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during the last game of the season at Fenway Park.