Bedard: 10 questions from around the NFL following Super Bowl 59
On Tuesday’s edition of Felger & Mazz, Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, joined the show. Bedard answered 10 Questions from Around the NFL after Super Bowl 59. Below are some of the best QnA’s from the segment.
Who was the biggest toolbag on Sunday?
Greg Bedard: “Bill Belichick by a mile. Okay first of all, he shows up at the NFL honors. His girlfriend is dressed like she’s going to some Vegas nightclub or something like that, and that’s being generous. He also shows up wearing his NFL 100 All-Time Team jacket, all eight of his Super Bowl rings. Like, we don’t know who the hell you are. Like, you’ve got to be like, ‘just in case you forgot during the year I’ve been gone.’ Then he’s in the ‘DunKings’ commercial with her again. Like, what the hell? Do you have a midlife crisis at 72? Like, we know who you are, Bill. Your face is a walking billboard for football greatness. Just let it lie.”
If Drake Maye becomes Jalen Hurts, will the draft pick be considered a success? Or does Maye need to be better?
Greg Bedard: “Needs to be better. Third overall pick. All those talents. He needs to be one of those guys that can raise all boats, that can elevate, you know, a mediocre team. Jalen Hurts, I doubt that he can do that. I mean, we haven’t seen him do that, but we’ve seen him go to two Super Bowls. Win one with an all-time great offensive line, great running back, great weapons. You know, anybody could do that.”
Give me the reason(s) why the Eagles won the championship, and stop when you get to Nick Sirianni.
Greg Bedard: Howie Roseman, Vic Fangio, Saquon Barkley, then Sirianni.
In your lifetime, what is the team – in any league, any sport, any game – that you rooted most against?
Greg Bedard: “To me, no question the ‘[Derek] Jeter’ Yankees, especially when A-Rod got there. to this day, I still haven’t seen the Yankees celebrate that World Series title when A-Rod was on the field. It’s like it never happened in my mind.”