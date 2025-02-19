Casas Comments and Devers Drama Have Dan Roche Red-faced

The Boston Red Sox have yet to take the field for a spring training game and they’re already a mess. Recent Triston Casas comments are Exhibit A.

Let’s start at the beginning, though. Last week, the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year deal. Bringing in Bregman gives the Sox the big righty bat they so badly needed and helps shore up their shaky infield defense.

WATCH: Fred has a good sense of where Rafael Devers is coming from amid the Red Sox/Bregman mess…

Bregman is a gold glove third baseman. But the Red Sox already have a third baseman in Rafael Devers. So Devers moves to DH, right? Nope. Raffy’s not interested in that. We talked about his staunch refusal to yield 3B yesterday.

Casas Comments: Silly or Supportive?

Enter Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, who was in front of the Fort Myers press on Tuesday. Casas loves to yap, and he yapped plenty, saying Devers should stay at 3B, prospects should stay in AAA, and more. Read the recap here.

WATCH: Dan Roche Annoyed with Tristian Casas

Casas getting silly with the comments set WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche off. Dan was in for Hardy today, and he had plenty to say about the situation. Listen to Rochie, Fred, and Wallach, and then get more Sox on the Sports Hub YouTube.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.