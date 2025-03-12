Could the Patriots be a Surprise Playoff Team? Mike Reiss Says Yes

Taking into account the bevy of free agent signings the Patriots have made this week, they could very well be a surprise playoff team in 2025.

That’s according to Mike Reiss, ESPN’s Patriots football guru. Mike joins us on Monday mornings at 7:25 during the football season, but we had to schedule a special free agency session with him this Wednesday morning to unpack the week’s moves so far.

Surprise Playoff Team: Patriots Have a Shot

To clarify, Reiss is bullish on the defensive upgrades the Patriots have made so far this offseason. But he thinks the offensive side of the ball still needs a lot of work. The show tends to agree. So what does that all shake out at, record-wise?

Mike says the Patriots winning somewhere between 7 and 9 games this season isn’t out of the question. And the way things are in the NFL currently–and, specifically, the AFC East–that means the Pats could be back in the playoff picture.

Listen to more from Mike below, and don’t forget to hit our Offseason Hub to keep track of all things Patriots.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.