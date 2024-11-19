Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Zolak & Bertrand

Bertrand: Firing Jim Montgomery Won’t Fix The Bruins’ Issues

Author Kyle Fabrizio

On Tuesday’s edition of Zolak and Bertrand, the guys reacted to the Bruins 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marc Bertrand made the point that even though the Bruins may decide that the franchise has to move on from Jim Montgomery in the middle of the season, the decision to change head coaches won’t fix the issues that exist on the Bruins.

“At Some Point, The Coach Does Bear Responsibility As Well..”

Zolak: How does your best player, David Pastrnak, in almost eight minutes of ice time. You’re on the powerplay six times. How many shots did he have McKone, want to check the stat sheet?

McKone: That would be a big zero.

Zolak: How does that guy not get one shot in three periods of hockey?

Bertrand: I don’t know.

Zolak: Is that on the coach?

Bertrand: No.

Zolak: But the coach is gonna pay for it, that’s the sad part.

Jim Montgomery
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery watches the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Imagess

Bertrand: But he should. By the way, I’ve arrived at the point that. He can’t make the players wake up. He can’t go out there and shoot the puck himself. But at what point do you say, you’re not doing your job of getting the guys going? When your teams hit lulls, you do have to be the spark sometimes as the head coach. As much as we look at this team and say, “listen, players deserve the blame”. We’ve said all along, you can’t just blow up your roster as easily as you can fire your coach. A lot of times coaches pay for their players not being able to pull it together. At some point, the coach does bear responsibility as well. It’s not just about firing the coach to try and get a spark, and get someone new and they get the message through at some point. It’s also on the coach. I feel like at some point you’ve got to say, “Yeah, you know what? He is part of the problem.”

Zolak: Yeah, I get it. They lose three in a row now. It’s time you got to do something. I get it. Because that’s what you do in that sport. But at the end of the year, you figured out maybe you got to blow some guys out of here. . You’re not adding anything. You’re not cutting anybody. You’re not moving guys around. This is your team. The only thing to do is make a move at coach.

Bertrand: Here’s the problem, though.

Zolak: What?

Bertrand: I don’t think firing the coach is going to fix their issues.

Zolak: I agree. I agree with 100%.

Bertrand: That should be the start, not the finish.

Oct 8, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery reacts from the bench against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Listen to The Full Segment Here!

Bruins' 'compete level' bottoms out in home ass-kicking at hands of Blue Jackets

BOSTON — It’s like performance art at this point. Just how low can the Boston Bruins go? How bad can they look? How much of a stinky mess can they make on the stage?

The Bruins are “only” 8-9-3 on the season, and are still somehow clinging to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But watching them play professional ice hockey has been a masterwork of futility, each game a new tableau of struggle and slop. The B’s come out of Monday night’s 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets 23rd in goals, 30th in goals against, dead-last in power play, and 25th in penalty killing.

And there was barely any sign of life, no answers, for any of those areas on Monday. They went 1-for-6 on the power play, but ended up a minus-2 in those situations because they allowed two shorthanded goals. Somehow out-shot 24-23 at five-on-five, despite a 13-5 edge in high-danger chances. No punch, except from Jeffrey Viel’s fists, and even that didn’t give the Bruins the spark it needed.

In fact, Viel’s insertion into the lineup seemed to have the opposite effect. The Bruins finished with just 13 hits as a team, three by Viel. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov, signed mainly to bring a physical presence to the back end, had just one. Jim Montgomery is running out of buttons to push on this lineup, and not only are his moves not working, they’re backfiring spectacularly, they’re siphoning life out of a team that already looks like it’s on life support.

Charlie McAvoy
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) stickhandler past Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (2) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

For captain Brad Marchand, the main overarching problem is “compete level.” The Bruins may have made some roster-building mistakes in the off-season, they may lack the scoring touch they need to keep up with the best teams, but they’re better than this. And outside of major changes within the roster, coaching staff, or front office, which could still be coming, it starts with their top guys playing the way they need to play, and everyone following suit, and doing that consistently.

“In this league, you have to have the highest compete every night if you want to be a good team,” Marchand said. “We have it through periods of a game. We have it at times, and when we do, we’re really good. But then we get in these other moments of the game when we think we’re a skill team, and we want to play through the middle of the ice. That’s not us. We have to understand what our identity is and play to that, and we’ve yet to do that really for a full 60-minute game.”

Apparently, some guys aren’t getting the memo about how unskilled the Bruins are as a team. It must be showing up in practice, because that’s where Charlie Coyle believes their compete level problems can start to improve, and he’s not seeing it.

“When you’re not winning games, you can be better, and I think that starts in practice,” Coyle said. “We can be better there.”

  • Monday night feels like a last-gasp kind of failure for head coach Jim Montgomery. It’s just the harsh reality of the business he’s in. Teams can’t fire their whole roster, so the coach takes the fall. Montgomery has never felt closer to being the scapegoat for this group of players, and not to mention, the front office that assembled it.

    At the same time, the Bruins are coming up in rumors about a roster shake-up. Perhaps changes are coming at both levels of the organization. It’s been ugly enough that there will be calls for just about everything to change. You can almost bank on that if the Bruins miss the playoffs.

    Amazingly, the B’s will wake up on Tuesday still in a playoff spot, fourth in the Atlantic Division. But the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres have three and two games at hand, respectively, so it feels inevitable that they will them in the coming days. Especially if the Bruins continue to vomit all over the ice.

    More takeaways from the Bruins’ home loss to the Blue Jackets…

  • Viel Makes His Presence Felt

    Jeffrey Viel fights Mathieu Olivier

    Boston Bruins forward Jeffrey Viel fights with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier during a game at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

    Viel’s Bruins debut didn’t come close to providing the spark that Montgomery was hoping for, but he certainly went out and did what was asked of him in his own right. He dropped the gloves with the Jackets’ Mathieu Olivier just 2:12 into the game, dished out three hits, and drew a penalty.

    Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter): "HOT start in Boston 🥊Jeffrey Viel and Mathieu Olivier drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/tXoZJ9KcRr / X"

    HOT start in Boston 🥊Jeffrey Viel and Mathieu Olivier drop the gloves. pic.twitter.com/tXoZJ9KcRr

    He did commit a penalty of his own, but a guy that plays his style will often take the “good” kind of penalties, the product of playing an aggressive game that keeps the opponent on its heels. Unfortunately, his energy wasn’t nearly enough to transfer over to his teammates. But it’s good to know they have him in their back pocket if they could use him at a later date.

  • Swayman Shaky

    Nov 18, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) reacts with center Adam Fantilli (19) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

    Nov 18, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) reacts with center Adam Fantilli (19) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

    Jeremy Swayman and Montgomery both denied that the goaltender’s absence from training camp has played a role in his rough start to the season. But it’s getting harder and harder to come up with an explanation for why Swayman hasn’t looked remotely as sharp as you’d hope to see from a guy that just signed an 8-year, deal for $8.25 million per year.

    Swayman has gotten little favors from the guys in front of him, but he is now being paid like a guy expected to bail his teammates out, to overcome mistakes in the defensive end, to come up with stops when he has no business doing it, to steal games. Hell, even steal a period. But Swayman leaked a little too much Monday night, particularly when Olivier (18 goals in 185 career games) turned into Mario Lemieux and beat him through the five-hole for a shorthanded tally.

    NHL on X (formerly Twitter): "Mathieu Olivier: #HandsTeam? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdchP8pW8S / X"

    Mathieu Olivier: #HandsTeam? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdchP8pW8S

    Swayman knows he has to be better, but it’s long been time for him to put those words into practice. He’s always been one to project a positive attitude, which is even hard for him right now. But this team needs that, especially on the ice, now more than ever in his career.

    “I think the biggest thing that I lost out on [missing camp] was this group, and I’m really trying to engulf just being in the room again and being a leader, and I want my play to speak for that,” Swayman said. “I need to step up, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

  • Merkulov’s Hidden Assist

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Georgii Merkulov #42 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at TD Garden on January 04, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Believe it or not, there’s a small silver lining among these dark clouds. Forward Georgii Merkulov has strung two good games together, and at 24 years old with 2-plus seasons in Providence under his belt, has a real chance to stick at the NHL level now.

    Merkulov didn’t get an assist on the Bruins’ lone goal of the game, but he played a major part in its creation. He took a Jack Edwards serpentine route through the neutral zone to sneak through where the blue line met the boards, a clean and shockingly effective zone entry, compared to what we’ve seen from the Bruins overall so far.

    Bear With Me on X (formerly Twitter): "Not that they have any shortage of issues at the moment - but zone entries in particular have been a massive problem for Boston lately, especially on the powerplay. Merkulov entering the zone cleanly and with a good deal of speed stuck out in a very good way. https://t.co/kZ34tHVyYK pic.twitter.com/3kmPzZqdCg / X"

    Not that they have any shortage of issues at the moment - but zone entries in particular have been a massive problem for Boston lately, especially on the powerplay. Merkulov entering the zone cleanly and with a good deal of speed stuck out in a very good way. https://t.co/kZ34tHVyYK pic.twitter.com/3kmPzZqdCg

    He followed that up by getting the puck deep in the zone. The sequence allowed everyone else to settle into their positions and sustain zone time, ultimately leading to Coyle’s goal. Bruins leadership has preached the little things, harped on the details to help get their game going, and it’s plays like that from Merkulov that can sneaky spark an offense.

    We’ll see if Merkulov can stay in the NHL for an extended time, but he’s earned the right to keep playing over the past two games.

