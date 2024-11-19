Bertrand: Firing Jim Montgomery Won’t Fix The Bruins’ Issues

On Tuesday’s edition of Zolak and Bertrand, the guys reacted to the Bruins 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marc Bertrand made the point that even though the Bruins may decide that the franchise has to move on from Jim Montgomery in the middle of the season, the decision to change head coaches won’t fix the issues that exist on the Bruins.

“At Some Point, The Coach Does Bear Responsibility As Well..”

Zolak: How does your best player, David Pastrnak, in almost eight minutes of ice time. You’re on the powerplay six times. How many shots did he have McKone, want to check the stat sheet?

McKone: That would be a big zero.

Zolak: How does that guy not get one shot in three periods of hockey?

Bertrand: I don’t know.

Zolak: Is that on the coach?

Bertrand: No.

Zolak: But the coach is gonna pay for it, that’s the sad part.

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Nov 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery watches the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Imagess

Bertrand: But he should. By the way, I’ve arrived at the point that. He can’t make the players wake up. He can’t go out there and shoot the puck himself. But at what point do you say, you’re not doing your job of getting the guys going? When your teams hit lulls, you do have to be the spark sometimes as the head coach. As much as we look at this team and say, “listen, players deserve the blame”. We’ve said all along, you can’t just blow up your roster as easily as you can fire your coach. A lot of times coaches pay for their players not being able to pull it together. At some point, the coach does bear responsibility as well. It’s not just about firing the coach to try and get a spark, and get someone new and they get the message through at some point. It’s also on the coach. I feel like at some point you’ve got to say, “Yeah, you know what? He is part of the problem.”

Zolak: Yeah, I get it. They lose three in a row now. It’s time you got to do something. I get it. Because that’s what you do in that sport. But at the end of the year, you figured out maybe you got to blow some guys out of here. . You’re not adding anything. You’re not cutting anybody. You’re not moving guys around. This is your team. The only thing to do is make a move at coach.

Bertrand: Here’s the problem, though.

Zolak: What?

Bertrand: I don’t think firing the coach is going to fix their issues.

Zolak: I agree. I agree with 100%.

Bertrand: That should be the start, not the finish.

Oct 8, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery reacts from the bench against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Listen to The Full Segment Here!