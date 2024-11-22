Albert Breer: Robert Kraft’s Campaign For The Hall of Fame Led to Him Being Denied

On Friday’s edition of Toucher & Hardy, Albert Breer who is the lead content strategist of the MMQB, joined the show. While discussing Patriots owner Robert Kraft being denied entry from the Pro Football Hall of Fame once again, Breer mentioned that part of the reason is due to how Kraft has campaigned in the past to be awarded the gold jacket.

“They Just Don’t Want People Campaigning To Get In“

Toucher: Robert Kraft did not make the Hall of Fame. It’s the 13th year that he’s not made the Hall of Fame, and he’s 83.

Albert Breer: Yeah.

Toucher: He wants to get in while he is still living, which hopefully will be for a long time. They elected Ralph Hay to be let in.

Hardy: You know more about football than anyone I know. Did you know the name Ralph Hay?

Albert Breer: No.

Toucher: So why is Robert Kraft not getting in, in your opinion?

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 11: Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Albert Breer: If you want to go back over the timeline of it, there was sort of this time period where they started to put owners in. I think Robert was probably in line after Jerry Jones. But then with Pat Bowlen, the Broncos owner, there was this push to get him in before he passed because he had Alzheimer’s. So they they put Pat Bowlen in. Then the timing for Robert Kraft and the Orchids of Asia thing couldn’t have been worse, and I understood not putting him in right after that because I think the optics of it would have been bad. But they’ve changed the rules now 15 times on how they do this.

Hardy: I think the separating of the contributors from the coaches should have been what got him in.

Albert Breer: Yes, because I actually was of the opinion that Mike Shanahan should get in before he does. Coaches and players should get in before owners. Like I that’s just my my philosophical feeling on it. When I looked at the contributors list last year, it wasn’t even close. Now that it’s separate…this is weird. If Ralph Hay was 101 years old, and just hanging on then I would understand it.

Wallach: He’s been dead 80 years.

Albert Breer: This one I don’t really understand.

Toucher: But why is Robert Kraft not getting in? He wants to get in so badly. Why is he not getting in?

Albert Breer: Because he wants to get in so bad.

Toucher: Exactly.

Albert Breer: Yeah. They just don’t want people campaigning to get in. You had the Don Van Natta story, which I don’t know if that really helped either. Like the timing of that drops right around when they’re going to vote.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 03: Owner Robert Kraft of New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

