Ty Anderson: Bruins firing of Montgomery was inevitable

On Wednesday’s Toucher & Hardy program, Ty Anderson analyzed the Boston Bruins’ decision to fire head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Bruins FIRE Jim Montgomery

Fred Toucher: Were you surprised by the Boston Bruins’ decision to fire Jim Montgomery? I mean, maybe not. But when do you think the decision was made?

Ty Anderson: I think it was made when the season started. This was going to happen at some point. There was no reason to feel confident that they would resign him or sign him to an extension given the way the year had gone.

They entered training camp without an extension for him. Plus, management kept all of the questions and answers about his status extremely surface-level. Like, uncomfortably surface level. We asked about it and Don Sweeney said, “Yeah, we’ve had a conversation.”

Did they talk to the head coach? Oh, well that’s good to know.

It was going to happen, especially with the way the season started. They haven’t been more than a game over .500 at any point this year. And now they’re dipping under .500.

I think that internally the Bruins looked at this current segment they’re in as a chance to get back into better form. They want to be in the shape that they thought they would be in.

Look at that St. Louis Blues game that they lost. The Blues game to town losing seven of their last ten and missing half of their defensemen. And they failed; they blew a lead and lost in overtime. They should’ve wiped the floor with that Blues team. I don’t care what the situation is.

Then on Monday, the worst team in the Metro Division comes to town and they lose in an even uglier fashion.

I didn’t Montgomery surviving after Monday’s game. After that, I said, “Yeah, that’s it.”

There’s no way that you can survive that. Sorry, you just can’t. It was too bad of a loss and too bad of a spot for them.

Jon Wallach: Is it just that talent is tuning him out or is it a lack of talent on the roster?

Anderson: it’s probably both. Can you name more than four guys who are pulling their weight right now on this roster?

Wallach: No, you cannot.

Anderson: Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, and Hampus Lindholm are the only guys who have performed well. That’s it. Those are the only guys that have played well this year, in my opinion.

Wallach: And Hampus Lindholm isn’t even playing right now because he’s hurt.

Anderson: Exactly, and that was a major loss for them. He was the only guy who, I think, listened to the coaching. Every game, he made something happen.

