May-December Matchup: 5 Couples compete in a Bill Belichick-inspired contest

Our May-December Matchup brought five couples into the studio to vie for a grand prize from Steven Singer Jewelers.

For months now, Fred Toucher has been obsessed with former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick having a 24-year-old paramour. If you’ve listened to the show, you’re well aware of this. You’ve probably seen the fisherman-and-mermaid photo, too.

For Valentine’s Day, the show was tasked with cooking up a contest for one of our favorite clients, Steven Singer. We let Fred’s obsession light the way, and what we came up with made for a pretty entertaining hour or so of radio.

May-December Matchup

A week before Valentine’s Day, five couples joined Toucher & Hardy in studio, all with significant age differences between the two partners. We took some time to get to know them, find out how they met, and quiz them on each other.

Thanks to Mike and Brooke, Betsy and Chris, Dave and Becca, Fred and Rachel, and Steve and Audra for taking part in the May-December Matchup. And thanks, of course, to Steven Singer. Check out the video below to see who won!

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.