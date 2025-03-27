Comedian Chris Distefano Talks Sports Fandom on Toucher & Hardy

We were all set to take a brief break from sports talk with comedian Chris DiStefano, but of course the conversation veered back into sports.

Listeners of a certain age probably remember Chris from MTV’s Guy Gode and Girl Code programs from back in the 2010s. Since then, he’s had quite a successful career in comedy, releasing hour-long specials on Comedy Central and Netflix.

Comedian Chris Distefano: Can His Dad Trust You?

Fred‘s a big fan of Chris, so we had him on the show to promote his gigs this fall at The Wilbur. In the course of conversation we learned something interesting and sports-related about Chris’ dad and the people he trusts.

You see, if you don’t root for the sports team from the town you grew up in, you cannot be trusted, so says the elder Distefano. This became an issue between Mr. Distefano and his erstwhile daughter-in-law.

Watch, listen, and head over to the Wilbur’s website to grab your tickets to Chris Distefano.

