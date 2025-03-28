Busted Bracket? Play the Toucher & Hardy Sixth Man Bracket

Got a busted bracket? No worries. The Toucher & Hardy Sixth Man Bracket will help scratch your bracket itch into April.

But first? The real bracket. We had an all-star lineup on the to talk about the NCAA Tournament. Led by the dulcet tones of Ian Eagle, Hardy, guest host Dan Roche, Jon Wallach, and CBS Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg broke it all down.

Sixth Man Ain’t No Busted Bracket

Now, on to our Sixth Man Bracket. The Toucher & Hardy show has brought together a cast of some of your favorite characters from over the years to fill our bracket. Sarah from Everett vs. Blind Scott. Al Cole vs. Guy from Machine. Robby Roadsteamer vs. Sarge GPT.

And now? Adolfo Gonzalez Jr. and Bird. They’re the final pair to face off in the preliminary round. Follow Toucher & Hardy on Instagram to cast your votes, and tune in to the show weekday mornings to hear how the semifinals shake out!

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.