Super Bowl 59 Radio Row: Bert Breer Talks Trades, NFL Expansion

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The week is already off to a busy start on Super Bowl 59 Radio Row, and our insider has the inside scoop.

Bert Breer joins the Toucher & Hardy show Friday mornings during the football season, so it was a treat to have him on earlier in the week, checking in live from New Orleans. Bert, of course, is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated.

One of the big takeaways from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Monday press conference was a desire for the league not only to add an eighteenth game to the regular season, but to eventually expand to sixteen regular season games played overseas.

Bert had some thoughts.

Super Bowl 59 Radio Row: More Coverage

It’s wild to think that we spent an hour with Bert and talked less about the actual Super Bowl and more about the other current NFL storylines. We picked Bert’s brain about the Myles Garret and Cooper Cupp trade drama and asked whether Cupp would be a good fit in New England.

You can watch that clip below, and you can follow all of our continuing coverage from New Orleans as both Zolak & Bertrand and Felger & Mazz are broadcasting live from Super Bowl 59 radio row.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

90s Alt Playlist: Toucher & Hardy's Truly Top Tunes, Vol. 2

The second in a series of Toucher & Hardy musical primers, this 90s alt playlist will bring you back to the days of Docs and flannel.

My name is Adam 12, Executive Producer of the Toucher & Hardy show, weekday mornings from 6-10 on 98.5 the Sports Hub. I have a handful of responsibilities that come along with that role. One of said responsibilities is the music.

I’m a music fan first and foremost, so I’ve been putting a lot of thought and effort into picking the songs that, for all intents and purposes, soundtrack the show every morning. Quite a few of you have noticed that effort and reached out.

90s Alt Playlist: Music Drives Us

Your reaching out has resulted in my most recent undertaking: posting playlists of the songs you hear on Toucher & Hardy. I started with this hip hop playlist, packed with Golden Age gems and some newer tracks you might not be wise to.

Next, we rock. Because that’s something that Fred, Hardy and I all have in common. We three spent time in alternative rock radio in the 90s, so there’s plenty of common ground and shared experiences there. Too many stories. Too many forgotten nights.

90s Alt Playlist: No Poseurs Here

If my hip hop playlist leaned more Fred, this one leans more Hardy. Sure, there’s stuff we all dig here. But as I’ve mentioned before, the name of the game is using tunes to put my hosts in the right headspace. And I know what my guy Hardy likes.

I hope you like it, too. I’m starting with 12 songs, of course. Maybe I’ll come back with another 12 another time. It’s 90s alt rock, after all; I could easily drop 1200 on you. I do have quite a bit of expertise.

  • Buffalo Tom "Sodajerk"

    A Boston rock radio staple. First FNX, then BCN. Long live Buffalo Tom. They’re still playing live, too. See them if you’re able.

  • Dinosaur Jr "Feel The Pain"

    I threw this one on the day after I saw Dino Jr open for Weezer at the Garden. I’d forgotten how good it is; now it’s part of the rotation.

  • Gin Blossoms "Follow You Down"

    Hey, were you at that Gin Blossoms show at Cary Hall in Lexington a few years back? Did you see the guy in the Titleist hat and three-quarter zip singing along to every lyric of every song? Yeah, that was Hardy.

  • Jimmy Eat World "Lucky Denver Mint"

    The intro and outro from this non-hit single from the band’s 1998 album Clarity is just begging to be used as a music bed.

  • The Jayhawks "Waiting For The Sun"

    I could’ve done an entire Alt Country playlist, to be honest. Hardy and I have a lot of love for that particular genre. Maybe somewhere down the road.

  • Radiohead "The Bends"

    A listener suggestion that has now made the regular rotation. Nicholas loves when I throw this one on.

  • School Of Fish "Three Strange Days"

    This one was in the system when I took over as Executive Producer and was scouring the database for decent music beds. 90s one-hit wonder in effect.

  • Smashing Pumpkins "I Am One"

    Another listener request, but one I would’ve gotten around to eventually. The Pumpkins are one of my all-time faves and the intro here is perfect for what we need it to be.

  • Soul Coughing "Rolling"

    Remember that song “Super Bon Bon?” Well, those guys did this song, too. This drum beat pops up in my head from time to time on a loop. It’s catchy like that.

  • Sugar "Gift"

    Fred’s one of the few music fan friends I know that backs me on this take: Sugar is better than Husker Du and solo Bob Mould.

  • Urge Overkill "Positive Bleeding"

    Another fave of both Hardy’s and mine. Urge Overkill’s Saturation and Exit The Dragon are criminally underrated in the 90s alt rock cannon.

  • Wilco "Casino Queen"

    One more for Hardy, one more for the road.

