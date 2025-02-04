Super Bowl 59 Radio Row: Bert Breer Talks Trades, NFL Expansion

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The week is already off to a busy start on Super Bowl 59 Radio Row, and our insider has the inside scoop.

Bert Breer joins the Toucher & Hardy show Friday mornings during the football season, so it was a treat to have him on earlier in the week, checking in live from New Orleans. Bert, of course, is a senior writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated.

One of the big takeaways from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Monday press conference was a desire for the league not only to add an eighteenth game to the regular season, but to eventually expand to sixteen regular season games played overseas.

Bert had some thoughts.

It’s wild to think that we spent an hour with Bert and talked less about the actual Super Bowl and more about the other current NFL storylines. We picked Bert’s brain about the Myles Garret and Cooper Cupp trade drama and asked whether Cupp would be a good fit in New England.

