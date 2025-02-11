Super Bowl 59 Recap: Toucher & Hardy, Mike Reiss, Tyrone Johnson Weigh In

Super Bowl LIX is now in the books. So we’ve gathered some of the best reactions on the show for our Super Bowl 59 recap.

If you’re a regular listener–or if you’re following the show on Instagram–you know Hardy threw a Super Bowl Party and that Fred was in attendance. Good times! Then the pair hit the air on Monday morning to share their takeaways from the big game.

Super Bowl 59 Recap: Mike Reiss, Eagles Fans

Mike Reiss from ESPN joins the show every Monday throughout the football season to share his insider perspective on the Patriots and the league. This Monday was no exception: we talked a bit about the big game, then pivoted to the Pats.

After that, it was on to Philadelphia and the post-Super Bowl melee in the streets, with Eagle fan audio.

Super Bowl 59 Recap: Tyrone Johnson

On Tuesday morning, Tyrone Johnson, host of The Best Show Ever? on our sister station 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia called in. He talked about the fan reaction to the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, what’s made them so dominant, and what the Patriots can learn from them.

Catch that Tyrone clip below, then hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more podcasts from the show.

