Toucher & Hardy

Hockey Fights: Toucher & Hardy Talk Brantt Myhres & More with Billy Jaffe

Hockey fights are complicated and the role of enforcer can be a tragic one. Such is the case with Brantt Myhres.

Myhres played for six different NHL teams. He was suspended for by the NHL four times for failing drug tests and was eventually banned from the league. He tells the story in his bestselling book Painkiller: A Memoir of Big League Addiction.

Fred just finished reading the book and it’s been a subject that’s fascinated us all on the Toucher and Hardy show. So we called an audible today and extended our regular Wednesday 9 a.m. visit with Billy Jaffe from NESN.

Hockey Fights: NHL Tough Guys

The podcast starts with some Bruins chat, then gets into the tough guy talk in the second segment. Fred, Hardy, Wallach and Billy discuss Myhres’ saga and some of hockey’s most famous fighters. The price these players pay to play enforcer can be a steep one.

Oh, and a quick-behind-the-scenes story. I grabbed the clip below to kick off the segment and give the hosts a jumping-off point. Ryan Johnston–radio voice of your Boston Bruins–texted me after the show to share that he’s the announcer in the clip!

So here we go: Colton Orr (Providence Bruins) vs. Brantt Myhres (Lowell Lock Monsters), AHL, 2004, Ryan Johnston with the call. Hockey fights!

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Funk Playlist: Toucher & Hardy's Truly Top Tunes, Vol. 3

The parade of Toucher & Hardy playlists continues, this time with a funk playlist that defines “funk” pretty widely.

Allow myself to introduce…myself. Again. I’m Adam 12, chief button-pusher on the Toucher & Hardy show. Among my myriad duties? I pick the tunes you hear in between segments weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.

A number of you have been asking for more information on the songs I’ve been selecting, so I’ve been putting together playlists. I started with this hip hop hit parade, then followed it up with some ’90s alt rock. Next, it’s time to get funky.

Funk Playlist: Right About Now

If you know the Toucher & Hardy show, you know Fred and I share a lot of love for hip-hop, and that Hardy and I connect on the rock tip. But we all come together over a good groove. So I’ve kept that in mind when mining melodies for the show.

As I teased above, I’m casting a pretty wide net when defining “funk” for this playlist. You’ll find straight up funk, for sure. But I’ve also included music that could be categorized as R&B, soul, and even New Jack Swing. That’s right, John Wallach.

Funk Playlist: Check It Out Now

Wallach is campaigning for a return of Funk Fridays. Maybe we’ll bring ’em back soon. In the meantime, you’ll get plenty of funk in between segments weekday mornings when you listen to Toucher & Hardy. And don’t forget: you can also stream us on YouTube, live or on demand.

Use the playlist below as your guide for the songs you might not know. And if you fall in love with a song, show the artist some love by downloading their song or picking up their album. Michael Kiwanuka‘s latest is one of my fave releases of 2024.

  • Alabama Shakes "Don't Wanna Fight"

    The Shakes blend funk, rock, R&B and soul. Frontwoman Brittany Howard is a damn force of nature.

  • The Brothers Johnson "Strawberry Letter 23"

    An absolute classic, used to great effect in a number of movie and TV soundtracks. Jackie Brown comes to mind.

  • Charles Bradley "Golden Rule"

    Charles Bradley was a force for love and his music and his story are American treasures. Watch the documentary on him and you’ll agree.

  • The Delta 72 "The Cut"

    Pulled this one off of a Touch & Go/Quarterstick Records sampler from the ’90s. I don’t know which label they were on. Revoke my hipster card.

  • David Hinckley "Love On Call"

    Full disclosure: Dave & I played together in the Wakefield High School Jazz Band. He’s gone on to become an amazing guitarist, arranger, and composer.

  • Funkadelic "(Not Just) Knee Deep"

    Can’t have a funky playlist without Parliament Funkadelic. Here’s fifteen full minutes of funk for you.

  • Jade "Don't Walk Away"

    Is New Jack Swing funk? No. But is New Jack Swing funky? HELL yes.

  • Khruangbin "Maria Tambien"

    Khruangbin are an instrumental trio from Texas that blends a bevy of international music styles and genres. They get funky.

  • Michael Kiwanuka "Rolling"

    A unanimous favorite of everyone on the show. Thanks to Eso for putting us on to Mr. Kiwanuka.

  • Prince "Alexa De Paris"

    Another unanimous fave: everyone on T&H loves Prince. Fred thinks The Purple One sounds like Steve Vai on this instrumental B-side.

  • Redbone "Come And Get Your Love"

    For our show on Indigenous Peoples Day, I chose music from all indigenous artists. This one stayed in the roatation.

  • The Time "Jerk Out"

    Whenever I want to improve Fred, Hardy, or Wallach’s mood, I throw this one on. It never fails.

