Hockey Fights: Toucher & Hardy Talk Brantt Myhres & More with Billy Jaffe

Hockey fights are complicated and the role of enforcer can be a tragic one. Such is the case with Brantt Myhres.

Myhres played for six different NHL teams. He was suspended for by the NHL four times for failing drug tests and was eventually banned from the league. He tells the story in his bestselling book Painkiller: A Memoir of Big League Addiction.

Fred just finished reading the book and it’s been a subject that’s fascinated us all on the Toucher and Hardy show. So we called an audible today and extended our regular Wednesday 9 a.m. visit with Billy Jaffe from NESN.

Hockey Fights: NHL Tough Guys

The podcast starts with some Bruins chat, then gets into the tough guy talk in the second segment. Fred, Hardy, Wallach and Billy discuss Myhres’ saga and some of hockey’s most famous fighters. The price these players pay to play enforcer can be a steep one.

Oh, and a quick-behind-the-scenes story. I grabbed the clip below to kick off the segment and give the hosts a jumping-off point. Ryan Johnston–radio voice of your Boston Bruins–texted me after the show to share that he’s the announcer in the clip!

So here we go: Colton Orr (Providence Bruins) vs. Brantt Myhres (Lowell Lock Monsters), AHL, 2004, Ryan Johnston with the call. Hockey fights!

