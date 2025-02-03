Luka Doncic Trade: Toucher & Hardy, Jared Weiss, Ben Maller React

The Luka Dončić trade threw not only the NBA world but the entire sports world for a loop over the weekend. Let’s get you caught up.

As ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported in the wee hours of Sunday morning: “The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah.”

Luka a Laker. Dogs and cats, living together. Mass hysteria. The story was so big it made Sunday night’s news of De’Aaron Fox moving from the Kings to the Spurs feel like a footnote. Lucky for us, we had some big names on the show to help us make sense of it all.

Luka Dončić Trade: Jared Weiss Breaks It Down

Jared Weiss, who covers the Celtics and the NBA for The Athletic, joined us to talk about the madness that was his Saturday night and Sunday morning. The key word here is “malpractice” on the part of the Dallas Mavericks. Clearly, there’s something more going on.

Luka Dončić Trade: Ben Maller Weighs In

We couldn’t ask for a better late-night lead-in than The Ben Maller Show, heard from 2-6 a.m. weekdays on the Sports Hub. His fans insisted we have him on our show, and who are we to say no to the madness of Maller fans?

Ben’s based in L.A., so he had an interesting inside perspective to offer on Luka-to-the-Lakers. His theories got Fred thinking, and you can hear both of them pontificating when you fire up the podcast above.

