Toucher & Hardy

Luka Doncic Trade: Toucher & Hardy, Jared Weiss, Ben Maller React

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Luka Dončić trade threw not only the NBA world but the entire sports world for a loop over the weekend. Let’s get you caught up.

As ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported in the wee hours of Sunday morning: “The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah.”

Luka a Laker. Dogs and cats, living together. Mass hysteria. The story was so big it made Sunday night’s news of De’Aaron Fox moving from the Kings to the Spurs feel like a footnote. Lucky for us, we had some big names on the show to help us make sense of it all.

Luka Dončić Trade: Jared Weiss Breaks It Down

Jared Weiss, who covers the Celtics and the NBA for The Athletic, joined us to talk about the madness that was his Saturday night and Sunday morning. The key word here is “malpractice” on the part of the Dallas Mavericks. Clearly, there’s something more going on.

Luka Dončić Trade: Ben Maller Weighs In

We couldn’t ask for a better late-night lead-in than The Ben Maller Show, heard from 2-6 a.m. weekdays on the Sports Hub. His fans insisted we have him on our show, and who are we to say no to the madness of Maller fans?

Ben’s based in L.A., so he had an interesting inside perspective to offer on Luka-to-the-Lakers. His theories got Fred thinking, and you can hear both of them pontificating when you fire up the podcast above.

For more, hit the Toucher & Hardy page for the full show podcast. And don’t forget: you can watch the show live weekday mornings on YouTube. Today’s show lives forever below.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617.

Hip Hop Playlist: Toucher & Hardy's Truly Top Tunes, Vol. 1

For those of you who’ve taken note of the music played on Toucher and Hardy, here’s a hip hop playlist I’ve made.

This will be the first in a series we can refer to as “The Sounds of Toucher & Hardy” or something along those lines. And by that I mean it’s the first one I’m compiling. So if you saw another one before this one, whatever. You get the point.

I’m Adam 12, Executive Producer of the Toucher & Hardy show, weekday mornings from 6-10 on 98.5 the Sports Hub. I run the board. I get on the mic when it makes sense to. I book guests, help produce bits, and pitch segment ideas. And I pick tunes.

Hip Hop Playlist: There’s a Method, Man

Much like Fred and Hardy, I have an extensive background in rock radio. Middays at WBCN, two stints at WFNX, college radio at WRBB. And I’m the Program Director of ROCK 92.9, which you can still listen to, it’s just in different places now.

I share all of this because the love of music is what got me into radio, and it’s what’s kept me here, for the most part. And thanks to Fred and the rest of the show, I get to scratch my musical itch getting us into segments each morning.

Hip Hop Playlist: Dropping the Needle

Fred and I are big hip hop fans, and we know lots of the listeners are, too. So there’s plenty of beats in the mix to keep me motivated, put Fred in the right headspace to make great radio, and to entertain you as we segue into a segment.

I’ve hand-picked a dozen (of course) rap songs that are currently in rotation on the show. Some from the old heads, some from newer artists, all for your reference and listening enjoyment below. Dig the hip hop playlist and stay tuned for more mixes to come.

  • Audio Two "Top Billin'"

    Kicking things off with a classic. That, and the list is alphabetical. Still, this beat goes so. damn. hard.

  • Camp Lo "Luchini"

    This one’s been in the mix on the show for years. In fact, back when I was just a listener, I’d text Fred every time I’d hear it come on. He loved that.

  • Cities Aviv "Coastin'"

    Cities Aviv is a rapper and producer from Memphis. This is his first single, dropped back in 2011.

  • Czarface "Bomb Thrown"

    Esoteric has been a friend of the show for years, so Czarface has been in the rotation for years, too. This one’s my go-to.

  • Das Racist "You Oughta Know"

    Another group that, when they came on the scene in 2008, Fred and I became obsessed with. Their Shut Up, Dude mixtape is an all-timer.

  • Dizzee Rascal "Fix Up, Look Sharp"

    Billy Squier has been sampled by loads of rappers, but none as deftly as Dizzee. This one’s the lead single from his 2003 debut album.

  • DJ Shadow "High Noon"

    DJ Shadow makes plenty of appearances on the show, both as a solo artist and collaborator. This cut gets the blood up.

  • MF Doom "Rapp Snitch Knishes"

    Doom, like Das Racist, is another artist Fred and I obsess over. And one I try to go deep on with the in-show mix.

  • The Pharcyde "Passin' Me By"

    I’m always trying to turn any ears I can onto new sounds. But I also like to celebrate the classics. And this is one of those.

  • The Roots "The Next Movement"

    Black Thought is the greatest rapper of all time. And no, I won’t be taking any questions at this time.

  • Souls of Mischief "Cab Fare"

    One of the West Coast’s greatest groups of the ’90s rapping over a sample of the theme to Taxi. It’s a pity they could never get that sample cleared.

  • A Tribe Called Quest

    Had to get some Tribe in the mix because everybody on the show loves ’em and we spin a few tracks from ’em. I’m going with this one from their debut.

