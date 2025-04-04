Sixth Man Bracket: Sarah from Everett, Adolfo Close Round 2

It took until the second matchup of the second round, but our Sixth Man Bracket was finally turned upside down by Sarah from Everett.

So what’s the Sixth Man Bracket? It’s a field of some of the show’s favorite characters from over the years, duking it out for supremacy. Sarah from Everett vs. Blind Scott. Al Cole vs. Guy from Machine. Robby Roadsteamer vs. Sarge GPT.

That was how the first round lined up. And that set up a second round matchup between Robby Roadsteamer and Guy from Machine. Both joined us in studio, and there’s a full recap of all the madness right here.

Sixth Man Bracket: Sarah from Everett Shines

The other half of that second round brought a long-awaited, much anticipated guest to the studio. Sarah from Everett finally joined us live, and it was a wild hour of radio. She had Fred and Hardy enthralled, and then Adolfo joined in the fun.

You can watch the clip above, but before you do, some much-needed context. There was a whole debacle before the segment involving Sarah from Everett, Nick, and a heated Fred Toucher. Listen to the podcast below and follow the show for more.

