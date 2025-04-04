Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Sixth Man Bracket: Sarah from Everett, Adolfo Close Round 2

It took until the second matchup of the second round, but our Sixth Man Bracket was finally turned upside down by Sarah from Everett.

So what’s the Sixth Man Bracket? It’s a field of some of the show’s favorite characters from over the years, duking it out for supremacy. Sarah from Everett vs. Blind Scott. Al Cole vs. Guy from Machine. Robby Roadsteamer vs. Sarge GPT.

That was how the first round lined up. And that set up a second round matchup between Robby Roadsteamer and Guy from Machine. Both joined us in studio, and there’s a full recap of all the madness right here.

Sixth Man Bracket: Sarah from Everett Shines

The other half of that second round brought a long-awaited, much anticipated guest to the studio. Sarah from Everett finally joined us live, and it was a wild hour of radio. She had Fred and Hardy enthralled, and then Adolfo joined in the fun.

You can watch the clip above, but before you do, some much-needed context. There was a whole debacle before the segment involving Sarah from Everett, Nick, and a heated Fred Toucher. Listen to the podcast below and follow the show for more.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Funk Playlist: Toucher & Hardy's Truly Top Tunes, Vol. 3

The parade of Toucher & Hardy playlists continues, this time with a funk playlist that defines “funk” pretty widely.

Allow myself to introduce…myself. Again. I’m Adam 12, chief button-pusher on the Toucher & Hardy show. Among my myriad duties? I pick the tunes you hear in between segments weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m.

A number of you have been asking for more information on the songs I’ve been selecting, so I’ve been putting together playlists. I started with this hip hop hit parade, then followed it up with some ’90s alt rock. Next, it’s time to get funky.

Funk Playlist: Right About Now

If you know the Toucher & Hardy show, you know Fred and I share a lot of love for hip-hop, and that Hardy and I connect on the rock tip. But we all come together over a good groove. So I’ve kept that in mind when mining melodies for the show.

As I teased above, I’m casting a pretty wide net when defining “funk” for this playlist. You’ll find straight up funk, for sure. But I’ve also included music that could be categorized as R&B, soul, and even New Jack Swing. That’s right, John Wallach.

Funk Playlist: Check It Out Now

Wallach is campaigning for a return of Funk Fridays. Maybe we’ll bring ’em back soon. In the meantime, you’ll get plenty of funk in between segments weekday mornings when you listen to Toucher & Hardy. And don’t forget: you can also stream us on YouTube, live or on demand.

Use the playlist below as your guide for the songs you might not know. And if you fall in love with a song, show the artist some love by downloading their song or picking up their album. Michael Kiwanuka‘s latest is one of my fave releases of 2024.

  • Alabama Shakes "Don't Wanna Fight"

    The Shakes blend funk, rock, R&B and soul. Frontwoman Brittany Howard is a damn force of nature.

  • The Brothers Johnson "Strawberry Letter 23"

    An absolute classic, used to great effect in a number of movie and TV soundtracks. Jackie Brown comes to mind.

  • Charles Bradley "Golden Rule"

    Charles Bradley was a force for love and his music and his story are American treasures. Watch the documentary on him and you’ll agree.

  • The Delta 72 "The Cut"

    Pulled this one off of a Touch & Go/Quarterstick Records sampler from the ’90s. I don’t know which label they were on. Revoke my hipster card.

  • David Hinckley "Love On Call"

    Full disclosure: Dave & I played together in the Wakefield High School Jazz Band. He’s gone on to become an amazing guitarist, arranger, and composer.

  • Funkadelic "(Not Just) Knee Deep"

    Can’t have a funky playlist without Parliament Funkadelic. Here’s fifteen full minutes of funk for you.

  • Jade "Don't Walk Away"

    Is New Jack Swing funk? No. But is New Jack Swing funky? HELL yes.

  • Khruangbin "Maria Tambien"

    Khruangbin are an instrumental trio from Texas that blends a bevy of international music styles and genres. They get funky.

  • Michael Kiwanuka "Rolling"

    A unanimous favorite of everyone on the show. Thanks to Eso for putting us on to Mr. Kiwanuka.

  • Prince "Alexa De Paris"

    Another unanimous fave: everyone on T&H loves Prince. Fred thinks The Purple One sounds like Steve Vai on this instrumental B-side.

  • Redbone "Come And Get Your Love"

    For our show on Indigenous Peoples Day, I chose music from all indigenous artists. This one stayed in the roatation.

  • The Time "Jerk Out"

    Whenever I want to improve Fred, Hardy, or Wallach’s mood, I throw this one on. It never fails.

