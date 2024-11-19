Drake Maye’s Growth Continues: Bob Socci Weighs in on Patriots’ Future Star

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This morning, Bob Socci, the voice of the New England Patriots, joined Toucher & Hardy to discuss the Patriots’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Socci started by apologizing for last week’s technical issues, then talked about key decisions in the game. He wasn’t too upset about Gerard Mayo’s choice to kick a field goal on 4th-and-2, but he felt the real problem was the Patriots’ offensive approach, particularly their heavy formations, which limited success.

Socci also praised rookie quarterback Drake Maye for his growth, highlighting his ability to make decisions under pressure and manage the game, even while facing blitzes.

They also discussed the decision not to attempt a 55-yard field goal, which Socci found unusual. He suggested that Mayo’s more conservative, defensive-minded coaching style might be holding the team back from being more aggressive.

Finally, Socci pointed out that the Rams’ dominance in the line of scrimmage and time of possession played a big part in their win, while the Patriots missed key opportunities to capitalize on their drives.

