Patriots injury report points to potential changes on the offensive line

Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) waits to do a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday’s New England Patriots injury report includes two key offensive linemen in tackle Vederian Lowe and interior lineman Cole Strange.

After a few weeks of continuity, could more change be coming to the Patriots’ offensive line? Wednesday’s injury report – the first of Week 12 – suggests that could be the case.

Four players on the Patriots didn’t practice on Wednesday, including starting left tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder). Lowe has been dealing with the injury for a few weeks but had been practicing and playing through it having not missed a snap since missing his last game in Week 7.

If Lowe did suffer a setback, that could mean multiple changes on the Patriots’ offensive line. Last time Lowe didn’t play, starting right tackle Demontrey Jacobs moved over to the left side, with Mike Onwenu kicking out to right tackle.

While it’s too soon to know if Lowe won’t play, if the Patriots do need to shuffle things up they could have an extra option at their disposal. Cole Strange (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday, marking his first time officially on the field since he suffered a significant knee injury last December. He was limited.

In the brief window of practice open to the media Strange went through positional drills, and also handled a couple of snaps. Head coach Jerod Mayo shared earlier in the day on Wednesday Strange – who has been a left guard throughout h is NFL career – had been working on catching up at center during his rehab.

Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub Cole strange was back at Patriots practice on Wednesday. (Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub)

In addition to Lowe, defensive linemen Christian Barmore (not injury related), Deatrich Wise (foot), and Jaquelin Roy (neck) all missed practice as well. Barmore is still working his way back from a blood clot issue, while Wise and Roy remain out after not playing last week.

Seven players were limited for the Patriots, including Strange. Tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is a new addition to the report while Daniel Ekuale (elbow) is listed with a new injury (he was on the report with an abdomen injury last week). Also included in that group is safety Marte Mapu (neck), who didn’t play last week, as well as linebackers Anfernee Jennings (knee) and Keion White (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle).

On Miami’s side of the report, four players didn’t practice including left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion). Six players were limited including wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee).

