Jayson Tatum looks likely to miss time with ankle injury

Mar 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum appears very likely to miss at least one game with his recently sprained ankle, based on the latest from the Boston Celtics.

The C’s listed Tatum as “DOUBTFUL” on their most recent injury report, ahead of Wednesday’s road tilt against the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena. Tatum has a left ankle sprain, which he suffered in the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings.

With 10 games to go in the regular season, the Celtics are firmly in the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they sit five games behind the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and 12.5 games ahead of the third-place New York Knicks. Making a final push to catch the Cavs is not worth the risk of further injuring Tatum’s ankle.

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Celtics sat Tatum for the remaining 10 games, maybe let him have a quick tune-up right before the start of the playoffs if he’s back at 100%. His 66 games played in the 2024-25 campaign would tie for the second-lowest total of his career.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.