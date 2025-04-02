Milliken: The meaning behind the Garrett Crochet extension? Urgency and Conviction.

EXHALE! Since the moment Garrett Crochet was acquired by the Red Sox for a package of Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez back in December, there’s been an internal battle most fans have been fighting. Was it safe to fall in love with one of the most electric young arms in the sport, especially as it looked like negotiations between him and the team weren’t particularly close for most of the spring? Thankfully, that question has been put to rest by Craig Breslow and John Henry after inking Garrett Crochet to a 6-year, $170 MM extension that starts in 2026 with no deferrals.

Urgency and Conviction. Those were the two words that immediately flooded my mind after taking a few minutes to process the nuke Jeff Passan dropped on the timeline. There was a clear understanding from the Red Sox of what was at stake if they decided to kick the can down the road on another key member of their nucleus.

It wasn’t hard to see Crochet’s price potentially doubling, especially if he takes the step forward many are expecting from him in 2025. At that point, it wouldn’t make much sense for Crochet to sign an extension with only a year until free agency, as he’d be the rare ace that could cash in before his age-28 season That would leave the front office in a nearly impossible spot of trying to justify the package they gave up for him, while also being forced into a massive bidding war and paying the full free agent price.

Keep in mind, while Crochet’s 3.58 ERA in his first season as a starter was good but not great, all the underlying metrics screamed to everyone that he was an ace. In terms of FIP, he finished 3rd in all of baseball with a 2.45 mark (minimum 145 IP), only trailing Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale, who both went on to win the Cy Young in their respective leagues. On top of that, he had the highest K% of any starting pitcher and was the hardest throwing southpaw starter in the game. That also included elite command with only a 2.0 BB/9. Not too shabby for a guy being forced to play for one of the worst teams in the history of sports.

This all pointed to whether the Red Sox had the conviction to be all-in on their player evaluations. From the moment the Red Sox acquired Crochet, they’ve screamed he’s an ace and top 5 pitcher in the sport, despite his resume not justifying yet. For an organization that hasn’t been able to develop an ace since Jon Lester, this was their chance to lock down a team-friendly deal for an arm of that caliber.

To Breslow’s credit, he showed the needed urgency to get the deal done now. He didn’t let Crochet’s camp push him around as they tried to set an Opening Day deadline for these talks. Instead, the organization seemed confident it was only a matter of time. Last week, Red Sox CEO and President Sam Kennedy was basically gloating about all the deals they’ve been able to get done over the years, despite arbitrary deadlines. This was Breslow’s only chance to secure a deal like this and once there was blood in the water, he didn’t stop. That became clear after Crochet revealed to Rob Bradford that extension talks were down to the wire before he made his Red Sox debut against the Rangers (5 IP, 2 ER/R, 4 K, 2 BB).

It’s been impressive to see Breslow continue to show he can convince ownership to spend, and whether that’s because of the help of Theo Epstein or not, it’s a great sign of what could be possible for the franchise in the coming years. Crochet’s $28.33 MM AAV shouldn’t be a burden or their books whatsoever, and if he turns into the #1 pitcher the Red Sox believe he can be, it will be one of the better contracts in baseball. Right now, that would rank as the 7th-highest AAV among starting pitchers (including Shohei Ohtani), but there’s a fair chance he drops even farther down that list with Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez, and Michael King on the verge of free agency.

Diving deeper into the details of the contract, Crochet does have an opt-out after the 2030 season. That would be following his age-31 season, which would make him a year older than when Max Fried reached free agency, who just signed the biggest deal for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history at 8 years, $218 MM. If Crochet pitches anywhere close to what he’s capable of, it’s hard not to imagine him jumping at that opportunity. In the year 2031, $28.3 MM AAV might be backend rotation money with the price of pitching continuing to go up.

While it was likely necessary for the Red Sox to include that type of opt-out for Crochet with where he’s at in his career, it was also huge to get some protection against a major injury. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox secured a conditional option of $15 MM for 2032 if Crochet misses 120 consecutive days due to a significant arm injury. It’s very reminiscent of the clause John Lackey had in the 5-year, $82.5 MM deal he signed with the Red Sox back in 2009. Only difference is that Crochet’s number is much more expensive, since Lackey was making the league minimum in 2015 after getting flipped to the Cardinals for Allen Craig and Joe Kelly.

That type of detail would be significant in any massive contract for a pitcher, but it makes even more sense for Crochet, who has dealt with a lengthy list of injuries dating back to college. He’s already had one Tommy John procedure back in 2022, but as we’ve seen with Nate Eovaldi, Walker Buehler, and even Garrett Whitlock, that doesn’t mean an end to UCL’s barking. If the clause is forced to come into play, it would also void Crochet’s opt-out after the 2030 season, ensuring the Red Sox eventually get the production they’re paying for.

Crochet’s extension did set some new standards, with it being the most expensive deal for a pitcher between 4 and 5 years of service time. The previous record was the 5-year deal Jacob deGrom agreed to with the Mets in 2019 for $137.5 MM. Passan also noted that Crochet was the first pitcher ever to sign a deal for at least $100 million before throwing at least 800 innings in either MLB or the NPB. That type of risk is necessary for the Red Sox with their hesitancy to hand out long-term deals to players over the age of 30 or go the extra mile for someone like Fried, who convinced the Yankees to tack on an extra year to his deal over the offseason.

Next up for Crochet will be showing the Red Sox why they made the right decision to pay him. That starts tonight against the Orioles, as he’ll be tasked as the stopper for a club that has lost four in a row after an exhilarating win on Opening Day. Seems like a perfect time to give the fanbase a preview of what the rest of this decade should like with him at the top of the rotation.

