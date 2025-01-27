Is the Chiefs Dynasty better than the Patriots Dynasty?

Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated Kansas City 43-40. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Damien Woody believes that the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is the best dynasty he has ever seen. On Monday’s Felger and Mazz the guys give their thoughts on those comments.

Felger: What do you think, Mazz?

Mazz: I say no. I mean, again, I’m sorry, the length of it matters. You want to tell me it’s a six year period, a seven year period, call it what you want then Kansas City’s run right now. They’ve been in more Super Bowls than anybody has been in that short a period of time. So by all means. But 20 years is, to me dynasties are defined by how long they last and the Brady era was 20 years. I would pick that over what has gone on right now. But ask me again in five years.

Felger: Sure. The time thing is not disputable.

Jim Murray: But if they win three in a row, it’s going to become difficult to argue with. No one’s ever done it before.

Felger: Well, let me ask you: at their peak, who’s better? And to me, the peak of the Patriots dynasty was always 03/04. They went back-to-back, obviously, and weren’t really close in 05, so they never really came close to three in a row. I know fans like to throw out. “Well if they played Malcolm Butler it would have been three in a row”. That’s different. It was in the middle. So it’s not like the third you had all that pressure and weight of history of going back-to-back to back. That’s different. You know, if they had played Malcolm Butler and still beat the Eagles, no guarantee, then that third year would have felt totally different than trying to atone for the year before. You know what I mean? But at their height, 03/04 Patriots or this Kansas City team?

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 6: Rodney Harrison #37, Asante Samuel #22 and Mike Vrabel #50 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Mazz: It’s close. They’re so similar.

Jim Murray: That 03/04 Patriots team, they were such wagons. The Chiefs are just savvy. And they’re talented. The Quarterback is legendary, but…

Felger: The 03/04 patriots were more talented. Fact. Absolutely. And the quarterback was not Tom Brady yet, but as a winner, Patrick Mahomes is equal. 03/04 back-to-back 14-2 seasons. By the time we got to 04, no one was even close. Vinatieri did not have to kick a single game-winning field goal in 2004. They beat the Eagles by three, but they had a garbage time score late. The Patriots were 4th in points for, 2nd in points against..So they just, they did it all. The 04 Patriots or the best KC team? I think the Patriots were better.

