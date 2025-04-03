Mazz’s Tiers: Best and worst contracts given to existing Boston players

It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With the Boston Red Sox recently giving out contract extensions to starter Garrett Crochet and second baseman Kristian Campbell, Mazz figured now would be a good time to rank contracts that were given to players who were already in Boston.

Tier 1 – Horrendous Contracts

Chris Sale – Boston Red Sox

Josh Beckett – Boston Red Sox

Aaron Hernandez – New England Patriots

Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins

Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins

Tier 2 – Bad Contracts

Randy Moss – New England Patriots

Charlie McAvoy – Boston Bruins

Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins

Corey Dillon – New England Patriots

Tier 3 – Good Contracts

Kristian Campbell – Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet – Boston Red Sox

David Krejci – Boston Bruins

Paul Pierce – Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Ty Law – New England Patriots

Willie McGinest – New England Patriots

Tedy Bruschi – New England Patriots

Tim Thomas – Boston Bruins

Rafael Devers – Boston Red Sox

Tier 4 – Great Contracts

Brad Marchand – Boston Bruins

Nomar Garciaparra – Boston Red Sox

Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins

David Ortiz – Boston Red Sox

Tom Brady – New England Patriots

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

