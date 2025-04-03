Mazz’s Tiers: Best and worst contracts given to existing Boston players

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Dolphins defeat the Patriots 27-24. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With the Boston Red Sox recently giving out contract extensions to starter Garrett Crochet and second baseman Kristian Campbell, Mazz figured now would be a good time to rank contracts that were given to players who were already in Boston.
Tier 1 – Horrendous Contracts
Chris Sale – Boston Red Sox
Josh Beckett – Boston Red Sox
Aaron Hernandez – New England Patriots
Jeremy Swayman – Boston Bruins
Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins
Tier 2 – Bad Contracts
Randy Moss – New England Patriots
Charlie McAvoy – Boston Bruins
Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins
Corey Dillon – New England Patriots
Tier 3 – Good Contracts
Kristian Campbell – Boston Red Sox
Garrett Crochet – Boston Red Sox
David Krejci – Boston Bruins
Paul Pierce – Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
Ty Law – New England Patriots
Willie McGinest – New England Patriots
Tedy Bruschi – New England Patriots
Tim Thomas – Boston Bruins
Rafael Devers – Boston Red Sox
Tier 4 – Great Contracts
Brad Marchand – Boston Bruins
Nomar Garciaparra – Boston Red Sox
Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins
David Ortiz – Boston Red Sox
Tom Brady – New England Patriots
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
