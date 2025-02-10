Felger: This loss puts Patrick Mahomes back behind Joe Montana
Did Patrick Mahomes fall behind Joe Montana in the “greatest quarterbacks” discussion with his performance in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday? Felger believes that he did.
Felger: Last night, to me, wasn’t Brady vs Mahomes. To me, it was Montana vs Mahomes. Going into the game I had Mahomes ahead of Joe Montana. Now I want to put him back below Joe after last night. I mean, we’ve discussed this before, what’s better 4-0 in the Super Bowl or 3-2?
Mazz: So I focus on the wins, but you can’t penalize the guy for getting in the game five times.
Jim Murray: You can penalize them getting their ass kicked the way you did, though.
Mazz: So that’s the part to me that resonated last night. They got freaking annihilated. It was never a game…The Chiefs weren’t ready. They were not ready to go. That blew me away.
Felger: So this is what, when you say did he take a hit? Yeah, he took a hit. It doesn’t mean he’s not a great quarterback, but I think I’ve got to put Joe Montana back ahead of him. I think 4-0 is better than 3-2.
Mazz: Montana took some beatings in the NFC Championship game though. He got killed by the Giants one year. So it wasn’t the Super Bowl, but you know, he got smacked in the face too.
Felger: In the Super Bowl, Brady career 7-3, 5 MVP’s. 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl 3-2, 3 MVP’s, 10 touchdowns, 7 interceptions. Joe Montana in the Super Bowl 4-0, 3 MVPs. Eleven touchdowns, zero interceptions. So yeah, Mahomes takes a hit. And it’s not all on the line. It’s largely on the line, obviously. Montana greater than Mahomes that’s what he lost to me last night. So now he’s only the third-best quarterback of all time, as opposed to the second.