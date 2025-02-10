Felger: This loss puts Patrick Mahomes back behind Joe Montana

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Did Patrick Mahomes fall behind Joe Montana in the “greatest quarterbacks” discussion with his performance in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday? Felger believes that he did.

Felger: Last night, to me, wasn’t Brady vs Mahomes. To me, it was Montana vs Mahomes. Going into the game I had Mahomes ahead of Joe Montana. Now I want to put him back below Joe after last night. I mean, we’ve discussed this before, what’s better 4-0 in the Super Bowl or 3-2?

Mazz: So I focus on the wins, but you can’t penalize the guy for getting in the game five times.

Jim Murray: You can penalize them getting their ass kicked the way you did, though.

Mazz: So that’s the part to me that resonated last night. They got freaking annihilated. It was never a game…The Chiefs weren’t ready. They were not ready to go. That blew me away.

Felger: So this is what, when you say did he take a hit? Yeah, he took a hit. It doesn’t mean he’s not a great quarterback, but I think I’ve got to put Joe Montana back ahead of him. I think 4-0 is better than 3-2.

Mazz: Montana took some beatings in the NFC Championship game though. He got killed by the Giants one year. So it wasn’t the Super Bowl, but you know, he got smacked in the face too.

Felger: In the Super Bowl, Brady career 7-3, 5 MVP’s. 21 touchdowns, 6 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl 3-2, 3 MVP’s, 10 touchdowns, 7 interceptions. Joe Montana in the Super Bowl 4-0, 3 MVPs. Eleven touchdowns, zero interceptions. So yeah, Mahomes takes a hit. And it’s not all on the line. It’s largely on the line, obviously. Montana greater than Mahomes that’s what he lost to me last night. So now he’s only the third-best quarterback of all time, as opposed to the second.

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.