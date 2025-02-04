Felger & Mazz: Tom Pelissero expects the Patriots to be active in the offseason

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday live from Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Ealges. While on, the guys asked Pelissero if he had any nuggets on the New England Patriots offseason and he talked about how he expects them to be very active.

Felger: Any other Patriots nuggets before we let you go? A little inside something.

Tom Pelissero: I would just say, I would anticipate that they are very active. And I know that you know Eliot Wolf was working it on every receiver last year. It didn’t work out last year, but whether it was Calvin Ridley or Brandon Aiyuk or other guys that came up, they were in on everything. Listen, it’s hard when you’re bad and people didn’t know if the quarterback was going to be any good. The good news this year is you’re still bad, but people now know this quarterback is good.

Tom Pelissero: Are the Patriots now going to have to overpay in free agency? Probably. That’s just the nature of it, but you’re going to have a much better selling point than, “hey, we’re going to pay you a little extra and you get to play with this dude who, if we can just make this thing competent, has a chance to be really good.

