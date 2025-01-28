Bedard: 3 up and 3 down from Championship Weekend

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down from Conference Championship Weekend.

3 UP

Jalen Carter – Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: He has been incredible this postseason. Arguably the Defensive Player of the Year.

Chris Jones – Kansas City Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the first half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: 8 total quarterback pressures. When you push the pocket from the interior in the postseason that is huge and he was a game wrecker.

Joe Thuney – Kansas City Chiefs

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: He moved out to left tackle and had a clean sheet. 0 pressure in the game. He’s getting pretty close to Hall of Fame status.

3 DOWN

Marshon Lattimore – Washington Commanders

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass against Marshon Lattimore #23 of the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: Any chance the Commanders had in the game, that guy just kept losing it. Losing his head like he’s always done. And he was terrible, he’s totally lost a step. He was awful in the postseason.

Nick Allegretti – Washington Commanders

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 14: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders reacts after getting hit by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: He got completely owned whether it was on the inside, whether it was Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis. Their thin offensive line completely collapsed.

Damar Hamlin – Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 19: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: I had a feeling that Buffalo’s safety situation was going to cost them in this game. He is not a starter in this league and he was awful.

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.