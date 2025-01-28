Bedard: 3 up and 3 down from Championship Weekend

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Joe Thuney #62 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Greg Bedard: He has been incredible this postseason. Arguably the Defensive Player of the Year.
Chris Jones – Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Bedard: 8 total quarterback pressures. When you push the pocket from the interior in the postseason that is huge and he was a game wrecker.
Joe Thuney – Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Bedard: He moved out to left tackle and had a clean sheet. 0 pressure in the game. He’s getting pretty close to Hall of Fame status.
3 DOWN
Marshon Lattimore – Washington Commanders
Greg Bedard: Any chance the Commanders had in the game, that guy just kept losing it. Losing his head like he’s always done. And he was terrible, he’s totally lost a step. He was awful in the postseason.
Nick Allegretti – Washington Commanders
Greg Bedard: He got completely owned whether it was on the inside, whether it was Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis. Their thin offensive line completely collapsed.
Damar Hamlin – Buffalo Bills
Greg Bedard: I had a feeling that Buffalo’s safety situation was going to cost them in this game. He is not a starter in this league and he was awful.
Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Listen to Felger and Mazz from 2-6 every Monday-Friday on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with hosts Mike Felger, Tony “Mazz” Massarotti, and Jim Murray “Big Jim”. You can listen live in the Sports Hub App and subscribe to their podcasts here. Follow @FelgerAndMazz on Twitter to keep up with the show!
Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox
Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.