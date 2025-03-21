David Andrews opens up about being released by the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Friday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, former Patriots center David Andrews opened up about being released by the Patriots.

Did I like the decision? No.

Scott Zolak:

How did the year end for you, and where were you at mentally?

David Andrews:

It was a weird year because I knew going in, I had this shoulder problem and it was kind of trying to figure out what’s the best course of action, surgery after last year, you know, and it was kind of more see what happens. And you know, it just got worse and worse. Then we were having talks about this surgery and it was like, hey, could be career ending. Then we talked to another guy and he was like I’ve done 2 of them, let’s try it, but look I could go in there and you know something could be wrong and that would be it. You could go to sleep thinking you’re playing and wake up and it’s over. I was like, I’m willing to risk that because I knew if I played, I was going to have to sit out a bunch and then I just didn’t think I would ever play the way I had to play. Being 6’2 290, there’s a certain way I got to play the game to be successful and be happy with myself. We did the surgery and everything went well. It was obviously right after surgery, you’re really down and out. Just. You’re getting sponge baths.

So, you know, down and out and then you start doing new rehab, you start getting out of the stupid sling and you’re feeling better and getting strength. I knew it was going to be a process but I wanted to go out and try to prove to myself that, hey, I could do this and do it with the organization and for the organization. I said it at the end of the year when I had to do media, like this is a possibility. Like you’ve been around it, Zo. You’re 33 coming off your second shoulder surgery. You know, it’s a very big possibility.

Scott Zolak:

Did you feel that they look at it as here’s his number of games played and here’s the age and here’s the type of surgery he had. We love the guy, but damn it, Week 6 he goes down for the rest of the year and we’re F’d. Do you feel like that’s a concern of theirs? You played through so many injuries, but you couldn’t play through this.

David Andrews:

Look, who knows what could’ve happened. I could’ve gone to training camp and they said I can’t do it or hey David, you’re not the kind of player you are anymore. Now they’re kind of reeling and it’s the kind of business where it’s not what have you done for me but what have you done for me lately? And I didn’t do much last year. So, I understand the decision and like I said, do I like it? No, I mean no player wants that, right? But at the end of the day, I understand the decision and as much as I wanted to try it and thought I could do it obviously, that’s why I was doing it. But you know, I think the team tried to make the best decision they could for the team.

Listen to the full interview!

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.