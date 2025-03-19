Patriots host former division rival wide receiver for free agency visit

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) runs with the ball at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly hosting free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a free agent visit.

The New England Patriots have reportedly been chasing a veteran addition at wide receiver throughout this offseason. On Wednesday, they may have come one step closer to such a move.

As first reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are hosting Stefon Diggs in Foxborough for a free agent visit. Graff wrote that “the Patriots and Diggs have not yet agreed to a contract, but if the visit goes well for the two sides, one could come soon.”

Diggs, 31, is a free agent after spending last season with the Houston Texans. In eight games with Houston last year Diggs caught 46 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images Stefon Diggs got off to a solid start last year before tearing his ACL in late October.

Prior to his time in Houston Diggs had six consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The first two of those game with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. Prior to the 2020 season Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he was the leading receiver during Josh Allen’s initial resurgence and repeatedly had monster games against the Patriots.

So why is Diggs still available? That may be due to the fact that his 2024 season ended early when he tore his ACL in late October. That injury may be a reason why the two-time All-Pro is still a free agent. Wherever Diggs signs he likely won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. For reference, Kendrick Bourne torn his ACL around the same time in 2023, and didn’t return to play for 11 months.

If the Patriots are going to tap into the veteran free agent wide receiver market, there is a case to be made Diggs is the best option remaining – even when factoring in his injury status. Other veteran wide receivers still available include Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Diontae Johnson, and Brandin Cooks.

