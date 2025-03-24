Patriots officially retain free agent linebacker

The New England Patriots are reportedly matching the restricted free agent offer sheet for linebacker Christian Elliss, keeping him with the team for 2025.

Last week, New England Patriots restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss signed an offer sheet with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots had until Monday to decide to match the offer or let Elliss leave.

On Monday afternoon the team made the decision. As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Patriots are matching the Raiders’ offer, keeping Elliss in New England.

The Patriots initially tendered Elliss at the ‘right of first refusal’ level. Had they let Elliss walk, they would have received no compensation.

Now, the Patriots get Elliss back on the contract he initially agreed to with the Raiders. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it’s a two-year deal that will keep Elliss in New England through the 2026 season.

After joining the Patriots as a free agent late in the 2023 season, Elliss played a career-high 513 defensive snaps for the Patriots in 2024. He recorded 80 tackles and five pass breakups. Additionally, he played 60% of the team’s special teams snaps.

In Mike Vrabel’s defense, athleticism and coverage ability are key at the linebacker position. Those are both traits Elliss has, so he should continue to play a role for the Patriots defensively.

By bringing Elliss back, the Patriots continue to bolster their linebacker room. At off-ball linebacker, they’ve already added Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley. Jahlani Tavai also is still under contract at that position.

