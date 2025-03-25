Patriots Draft Preview 2025: Wide receivers

L-R: Jaylin Noel, Travis Hunter, Kyle Williams

Coming out of free agency, wide receiver is once again a major need for the Patriots. Even with a potential Stefon Diggs signing (Diggs visited with the Patriots late last week), a 31-year-old coming off of a torn ACL does not answer all of the team’s questions at the position.

Instead, the Patriots now will need to turn to the draft to help improve Drake Maye’s options in the passing game. That need can be viewed two-fold – the Patriots certainly need a coverage-dictating wide receiver at the top of the depth chart, who can anchor the passing game while helping make things easier for the other pass catchers on the roster.

At the same time – especially without a player clearly fitting that description in the draft – there’s also an argument to be made for the Patriots adding depth at the position. While the Patriots do have some younger depth options in theory, a new staff may prefer players they’ve picked even if they’re similar in caliber to the players currently on the roster. At this point, it’s tough to call any wide receiver currently on the roster a true ‘lock’ to make the team beyond DeMario Douglas and recently-signed Mack Hollins.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, this is a weaker wide receiver class that average. It’s more like the 2023 class, which was stronger in the middle rounds, but does have one or two players at the top which that class didn’t.

How should the Patriots navigate the class? Let’s take a look at their best fits, starting with the potential candidates (yes, plural) at the fourth overall pick…

Options at 4th overall

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images For the Patriots, it makes more sense to develop Travis Hunter as a receiver than as a cornerback.

If the Patriots are going to address the wide receiver need at the top of the draft, there are two clear likely options – Travis Hunter from Colorado and Tetairoa ‘Tet’ McMillan of Arizona. Neither player is the level of prospect guys like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers were last year, but both have the upside to be the kind of coverage-dictating receiver the Patriots have been chasing.

Despite that, don’t rule out the Patriots looking at a receiver in that spot. At the NFL Combine, Mike Vrabel pointed out “you usually got to draft them,” when asked about adding a ‘top-flight wide receiver.’ If the Patriots think either of those players fits that description and no other receivers in this class do, they may view this as their shot at fixing a longstanding need.

Of the two, Hunter has the higher ceiling. While he played two ways full time in college NFL teams are likely to have him focus on one position – and for the Patriots it would make much more sense for that to be receiver.

At receiver, the first thing that stands out about Hunter are his ball skills. His ability to go outside his frame and make plays on the football, and his strong hands in contested catch situations is clearly apparent. This is a skillset that translates on both sides of the ball, which may be why he is so advanced in this regard.

With the ball in his hands, Hunter is a dynamic play-maker thanks to his quickness and ability to read defenders. That should translate to route running as well, although he’s a little less developed in that regard. If he starts focusing on receiver full-time though, that’s an area that he projects to improve in quicky.

For Josh McDaniels’ offense in particular, Hunter looks like a fit. He could play the ‘Z’ role, and capitalize on routes over the middle of the field.

The real question regarding Hunter when it comes to the Patriots is whether or not he’ll be on the board. He’s clearly a top-two player in this draft (along with Abdul Carter), so the Patriots would likely need multiple quarterbacks to go in the top three to have a shot to draft him. If he does fall, he has as strong a case as any other player in this draft to be the right pick.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Tetairoa McMillan is viewed by many to be the best pure wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Hunter doesn’t fall and the Patriots still want to take a receiver, McMillan is the most likely choice. McMillan is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to the modern NFL wide receivers. In recent years, the trend has been to find elite athletes and coach them up at the technical aspects of the position. McMillan though is incredibly technically skilled but isn’t the elite athlete normally taken at the position at the top of the draft.

At 6-foot-4, 219 pounds McMillan is much craftier than most players his size. His best trait is his hands, body control, and catch radius. There really aren’t many throws he can’t get to, and he makes some truly rare catches outside of his frame.

However, don’t be quick to label him as a ‘contested catch guy.’ He’s an effective route runner, especially in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Once he has the ball in his hands, he’s also very good at evading defenders and creating yards after the catch.

The real questions are about his athleticism – mainly his long speed. He’s not a burner, and if he’s going to stretch the field it’s going to have to happen when he’s lined up in the slot.

Most reports from his private pre-draft workout had McMillan running in the mid-4.50s. That number hardly disqualifies McMillan as an NFL prospect overall, but no receiver has run a 4.50+ and gone top 15 in the NFL Draft since Mike Evans in 2014 (7th overall). There are also questions about his ability to play through press at the line of scrimmage.

In reality McMillan has functional speed, but teams are usually looking for more at the top of the draft. Given the way this year’s class is structured though McMillan makes a strong case to be an exception to that rule.

Trade-up candidates

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Will Matthew Golden last long enough in the draft that the Patriots can trade up for him?

If the Patriots can’t or don’t get the wide receiver they’re looking for at fourth overall, they may need to get aggressive if they still want a player who has a chance to make an immediate impact at the position. The next ‘tier’ of receivers includes three players who are all expected to go in the late first or very early second round.

That group is highlighted by Matthew Golden from Texas. Golden has been a fast riser during the draft process, keyed by big performances in the SEC Championship and Peach Bowl. He’s a fluid mover at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds who finds ways to get open even as his route running continues to improve, and those movement skills translate after the catch as well.

Golden looks like a great fit for McDaniels’ offense. At the Combine Golden shared he’d met with the Patriots, recalling “I took a lot of coaching from them. They coached me hard. I like to be coached hard.”

Overall, Golden is a logical wide receiver target for the Patriots. It’s just a matter of whether or not he’ll fall far enough that they can realistically move up from Pick 38 to get him.

Luther Burden from Missouri is another player in this range. Burden can line up as a ‘Z’ or slot receiver at 6-foot, 206 pounds, and is a dynamic playmaker at all three levels of the offense. He’s best with the ball in his hands but is hardly a ‘scheme touch’ player with his ability to separate in the route, track the downfield, and make contested catches.

The concerns with Burden are things that don’t show up as much on tape. His production dropped off steeply in 2024, and teams will have to ask themselves if they believe that’s because of him or the Missouri offense regressing as a whole (quarterback Brady Cook struggled significantly last season). That lack of production came with some visible moments of frustration for Burden on the field, something else that teams will have to consider and could lead to him sliding. A lack of touches should not be a problem for Burden in New England though. In this offense, he projects as a high-volume target.

Speaking of high-volume targets, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is the third player in this group. Egbuka is more of the traditional Patriots slot receiver – he’s a chain mover who is a high-level route runner with very reliable hands. He’s also not afraid to get physical after the catch, which can create hidden yardage. Egbuka isn’t as explosive of an athlete as the other two receivers here which could knock him down the board some, but for a team looking for a reliable slot receiver – the kind that has a long history of success under McDaniels – he’s the best such player in this class.

Day 2 ‘X’ receivers

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Elic Ayomanor is a wide receiver to know for the Patriots on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Moving on to the true Day 2 players at receiver. At this point we’re looking more at players who are going to – at least initially – mix in with the current group of wideouts rather than reset the depth chart. That kind of level of play is more of a longer term projection for these players.

At this point, role may become a factor alongside overall talent. With that, we’ll start splitting the receiver groups up, starting with the bigger outside ‘X’ receivers. The top two players fitting that description earlier on Day 2 are Elic Ayomanor from Stanford and Tre Harris from Ole Miss.

For those who value level of competition when looking at game film, Ayomanor may have what is pound-for-pound the best single game of any player in this draft. In a 2023 matchup against Colorado he put up 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns while primarily working against Travis Hunter.

Of course, Ayomanor’s prospect makeup goes beyond that one game. At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds Ayomanor is a better route runner than most wide receivers his size. Even when he doesn’t separate from coverage, he’ll get physical and win battles for 50/50 balls. His 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was faster than he looks on tape, but when he gets going on downfield routes he does build up speed.

As for Harris, his game starts with underneath routes, which defenses have to respect due to his ability to create after the catch at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. Once he draws defenders up, he has the speed and ball skills to win deep. His route running needs to improve and he’s dealt with injuries throughout his career (but usually plays through them), but he has the raw tools to be a contributing ‘X’ receiver at the NFL level.

Day 2 slot receivers

Chris Gardner/Getty Images Jaylin Noel fits the mold of a traditional Patriots slot receiver.

It’s also possible the Patriots will prioritize filling the slot receiver role. It’s been a crucial spot in McDaniels’ offenses in the past, given the high volume.

Assuming the Patriots are looking for the same kind of quick, shifty slot receiver that had for most of McDaniels’ tenure. If they can’t get Egbuka, two players stand out on Day 2 – projected second-round pick Jaylin Noel from Iowa State and third-round pick Xavier Restrepo from Miami.

Noel has proven he can handle a high-volume workload with 80 catches for 1,194 yards in 14 games last season. Noel’s short area quickness helps him get open regularly underneath. Once the ball is in his hands he has the burst to pull away from defenders, and isn’t afraid of contact either at 5-foot-10, 194 pounds.

Restrepo also handled a high-volume workload the last two years in Miami. At 5-foot-10, 209 Restrepo is a more advanced route runner than Noel. While he’s still able to create after the catch and will meet defenders head-on, he doesn’t have the same breakaway burst that Noel does to create explosive plays on underneath throws. A slower 40 at this Pro Day this week could knock him further down boards.

Day 2 ‘tweeners’

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images Savion Williams is a true ‘tweener’ in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are also wide receivers on Day 2 who fit in between positions. If the Patriots are looking for versatility or flexibility, these guys would make sense.

Jayden Higgins from Iowa State and Jack Bech from TCU are both bigger receivers who played on the outside in college and succeeded mainly in contested catch situations. There’s a chance one or both become big slot receivers in the NFL. In New England, that would mean having a slot receiver more in the mold of Jakobi Meyers than Julian Edelman. At the same time, the two could contribute on the outside if/when needed.

Jalen Royals from Utah State fits in this category as a hybrid slot/Z receiver. He is a smart player who finds ways to get open against man and zone coverage even as his route running continues to improve. He also has strong hands and can grab passes away from his body. His 4.42-second 40 at the Combine should help his stock, as his lack of explosiveness and limited experience currently have him slotted behind some of these other receivers.

Then there’s the true tweener – Savion Williams from TCU. Williams isn’t just a player who has an undefined receiver role but an undefined position all together. Williams has a rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 222 pounds) and athleticism. He’s fast, but he’s also much quicker and changes direction better than most players of his stature. That makes him a nightmare for defenses in the open field.

However as wide receiver skills go Williams is still pretty raw, especially as a route runner and with his hands. That led to TCU starting to use him as a running back and even wildcat quarterback late in the season, which was successful.

Williams’ NFL success will be heavily dependent on the development plan from the team that drafts him, of which there will likely be a wide range. Under McDaniels the Patriots have struggled to find success with scheme-touch players, but one notable exception was Cordarrelle Patterson, who has been a popular comp for Williams. He may end up getting drafted too high to justify the gadget role in New England, but just looking at the draft as a whole he’s one of the most fun players on the board.

Early Day 3

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Is Kyle Williams one of the biggest sleepers in the 2025 NFL Draft?

If the Patriots put off taking a wide receiver or they want to double-dip at the position, there is still value to be had early on Day 3. Two players that stand out in that regard are Tory Horton from Colorado State and Kyle Williams from Washington State.

Horton was initially projected to be a top 100 pick in this class after a promising 2023 season. He’s a 6-foot-2, 196-pound outside receiver who is a plus route runner who can stretch the field (he was also a team captain the last two years). However, Horton was limited to just six games in 2024 due to a knee injury, which impacted his stock.

The other ‘sleeper’ in this range is Kyle Williams from Washington State. Williams hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention this draft cycle, and seems like one of the players who may be much higher on NFL teams’ boards than the media consensus. A hybrid Z/slot receiver, Williams is one of the best separators in this class at all three levels of the field with his speed, quickness, release package, and ability to read defenses. His route tree is more limited right now, but the routes he runs he runs well. He’s also a threat after the catch.

Williams is a late breakout player – he had 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last year, but never put up significant production before that between UNLV and Washington State. He’s also a slightly older prospect who will turn 23 in November. Still, there’s a lot to like about his game and while we’re projecting him as a Day 3 pick right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sneaks into the top 100.

Day 3 can also be where teams draft for individual standout traits. This year, speed is certainly one trait that is available. Players like Tai Felton from Maryland, Tez Johnson from Oregon, and Dont’e Thornton Jr. would bring a speed element to the Patriots’ wide receiver room, but also need to round out their games beyond just running by defenders.

If the Patriots are still chasing that ‘X’ receiver at this point, Pat Bryant from Illinois would be a player to look at. At 6-foot-2, 204 pounds Bryant is a smart and savvy route runner with plus hands who wins when he needs to catch the ball through contact. He could also fit as a big slot.

Late Day 3

Eakin Howard/Getty Images Could Nick Nash be the next quarterback-turned-receiver success story for the Patriots?

We’ll continue to break things up here by projected role, and start with the slot receivers. This is where there’s more depth at that ‘big slot’ position, with players like Nish Nash from San Jose State and Isaac TeSlaa from Arkansas.

Nash is an intriguing prospect. He spent his first three college seasons as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver in 2022 (yes, there are Jakobi Meyers comps here). He broke through in 2024, leading all wide receivers in the nation in catches (104), yards (1,382), and touchdowns (16). At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds Nash is a physical and smart receiver with reliable hands. He’s not an explosive athlete, and is more of a chain mover than a big play threat.

The more traditional slot receiver in this range is Efton Chism III from Washington. Chism’s game is highlighted by his route running, release package, and reliable hands.

At the ‘X’ receiver position, the names to know are Will Sheppard from Colorado and Chimere Dike from Florida. Sheppard is more of the physical type of receiver at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds and plays a bully style of football. Dike is more of a pure speed field stretcher, and ran a 4.34 40 at the Combine.

The final receiver we’ll highlight is Ricky White III from UNLV. Not only was White a productive receiver from multiple alignments for the Rebels, he was also a dominant special teams player who blocked four punts just in 2024 alone. White does a good job of finding ways to get open, and plays with a high motor.

However, concerns about his size (6-foot-1, 184 pounds),athleticism (he ran a 4.61 40 at the Combine) and the fact that he’s an older prospect (he’ll be a 23-year-old rookie) will push him down the draft board. Still, his special teams abilities will get him drafted and on a roster, and he has the upside to become a contributing wide receiver.

