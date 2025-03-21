Patriots announce release of four players

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Curtis Jacobs (52) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots announced the release of four players on Friday afternoon.

The New England Patriots are opening up some roster spots. On Friday, the team announced the release of four players – offensive tackle Caleb Jones, interior offensive lineman Lecitus Smith and linebackers Andrew Parker Jr. and Curtis Jacobs.

Jones, 26, spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. The 6-foot-9, 370 pound tackle did not appear in a game. His release leaves New England with four true tackles on the roster in Vederian Lowe, Demontrey Jacobs, Caedan Wallace, and recently-signed Morgan Moses.

Smith, 26, was signed to the Patriots’ active roster off of the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad midway through last season. He played in two games recording five total snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. Given his prior experience at center, he gave the team needed depth at that position last year following David Andrews’ injury. The team’s remaining true centers are Ben Brown and recently-signed Garrett Bradbury, with hybrid guard/centers Cole Strange and West Schweitzer also on the roster.

Parker, 24, signed with the Patriots’ practice squad late last year and did not appear in any games. He was signed to a futures contract after the season.

Jacobs, 23, played the most out of any of the players released on Friday. The Patriots claimed him off waivers after final roster cuts and he played in nine games – mainly on special teams – before landing on IR in mid-November.

With these moves, the Patriots now have 69 players on their 90-man roster (and are currently scheduled to make nine draft picks). That does not include linebacker Christian Elliss, who is a restricted free agent and was given an offer sheet by the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has until Monday to decide if they want to match the Raiders’ offer or let Elliss walk.

