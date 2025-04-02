Eliot Wolf discusses Stefon Diggs’ role in Patriots offense

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is healthy and ready to play for the New England Patriots, how will the team use him in their offense? Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf addressed this very question during his appearance on the “Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams.”

Although Wolf did not directly say how they would utilize Diggs, he did emphasize how much his “versatility” is an asset they were looking for.

“One of the things we like about Stefon and even in Josh McDaniels offense is just versatility: He can play inside, he can play outside, he can move around, he’s smart, he can play all three spots, he’s competitive, he can beat press coverage, he can beat off coverage, he’s good against zone. So, you know again, that was just one of the things that his versatility was something that we looked to add on to the team,” Wolf said.

Ultimately, however the Patriots decide to use Diggs he should still be the top producing receiver — probably by a wide margin. But, if the Patriots want to put him in the best possible position, the slot is a compelling option.

Stefon Diggs

Over his career, Diggs has been known as a big yardage, flashy play kind of guy. However, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out, with the Texans in 2024 he played 43% of snaps out of the slot, which is a notable increase from his time in Buffalo where he was only in the slot 27% of the time.

Considering that Diggs was on pace for over 100 receptions and 1000 yards (eight games, 47 receptions, and 496 yards) before getting hurt in 2024, he proved he could be effective when lined up in the slot. Plus, a dominant slot receiver was a staple of the Josh McDaniels offense (i.e. Julian Edelman), so it seems like a perfect marriage to utilize Diggs in that spot for certain passing concepts.

Again, where he plays should not matter, if he’s healthy he should be the best pass catcher on the team. However, if they want to revive the 2010s Patriot slot receiver, Diggs could certainly fill that role.

