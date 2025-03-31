Mike Vrabel’s stance on top tackles in 2025 NFL Draft, and other Patriots offensive line updates

L-R: Will Campbell, Mike Vrabel, Armand Membou

At the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday morning, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on the state of the team’s left tackle position, and his thoughts on players at the position at the top of the draft.

Coming out of free agency, left tackle remains the biggest need for the New England Patriots. So naturally, it was the first thing head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about when speaking with reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday morning.

“The plan is to continue to evaluate our roster and see who’s there that we can continue to try to work there,” Vrabel replied. “We’re gonna bring the players in on April 7th [the start of the offseason program].”

The thing is, there aren’t many players on the roster who are true left tackles. Vederian Lowe, who started most of the games for the Patriots last year at that spot, is the only one currently on the team who has played the position primarily during his NFL career.

Last year Lowe won the job early in the season after a competition in camp. That competition included 2024 third-round pick Caedan Wallace, who the team tried moving over after he played exclusively right tackle in college.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Caedan Wallace could continue developing at left tackle, according to Mike Vrabel.

Wallace ended up playing 40 snaps at left tackle last year – 38 of them Week 3 against the Jets – before missing most of the season due to injury. This year, it sounds like that cross-training could continue.

“I think that Caedan is certainly gonna get an opportunity [at left tackle] as the roster is currently constructed,” Vrabel said.

‘As the roster is currently constructed’ the Patriots would need Wallace to help them out on the left side, if for no reason other than depth. With Morgan Moses slotted into the right tackle spot, developing Wallace as a swing tackle who can play both spots would give the team another needed option at the position.

Even if Wallace ends up as a full-time left tackle, the Patriots still need more at the position. Vrabel noted that the draft will help the team address that need as well.

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images Mike Vrabel discussed the Patriots’ tackle situation at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday.

“I think the drafts gonna be a good option for us – there’s a lot of guys in the draft that we like at lot a different levels,” Vrabel said, still answering the question about the plan at left tackle. “I’m confident between now and the time that the season starts that we’re going to have something that we believe in and a plan that’s going to help us.”

Assuming the Patriots are looking for a starter there are two clear options at the top of the draft – Will Campbell from LSU and Armand Membou from Missouri.

“I think they’re great, young, talented players that have great film,” Vrabel shared. “Will’s got a lot of snaps at left tackle, Membou’s played right, but there’s a lot guys that have played right and left, and switched. So those are two good young players to talk about in that conversation. But there’s others throughout the draft as well.”

While both players have franchise tackle upside, they’re not without questions. Vrabel addressed the main issue for Membou as it relates to the Patriots – he was a career right tackle in college and would be flipping sides in New England. As for Campbell the point of conversation around him has been his arm length and wingspan, which fall below the typical thresholds at the tackle position. When asked about that though, Vrabel did not sound bothered.

“I think you have to,” Vrabel replied when asked if he views Campbell as a tackle prospect. “I don’t understand how you could watch him play in the SEC, which is the best conference in college football, against guys that are going to get drafted at that position. So I don’ think you’d have to project that, you can just actually watch and say there’s his snaps at left tackle, evaluate it, see what you think.”

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. Mike Vrabel said on Monday he views LSU’s Will Campbell as a tackle.

Based on Vrabel’s comments, either tackle would fill a big need for the Patriots. But at the same time Vrabel spoke highly of other projected top picks such as Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. That leads to one of the big questions around the Patriots draft right now – drafting for need versus taking the best player available. Vrabel was asked that question on Monday.

“I just think you have to be careful. Hopefully those two things can come together and align when you’re drafting,” Vrabel replied. “But we certainly want to add premium players at the top of the draft and throughout the draft. That’s our goal.”

Tackle wasn’t the only offensive line position Vrabel had updates on during his media availability. He also addressed the center position, following the release of David Andrews.

“We were able to add Garrett Bradbury, and Cole [Strange] worked hard at center the last couple weeks of the season, which he did and played there,” Vrabel said. “It was pretty impressive considering he hadn’t spent a bunch of time there.”

“I think he’ll work on the interior three [center and both guard spots],” Vrabel said about Strange’s role heading into 2025, adding “but I think to give him an opportunity to compete at center and build off of what he did at the end of last year.”

Vrabel continued talking about the ability to play multiple spots when asked about 2024 fourth-round pick guard Layden Robinson.

“For some of these interior offensive linemen, it’s critical that there is a level of versatility, that they can play multiple sides. It’s just tough to be so specialized. We’ll give them an opportunity to compete,” Vrabel explained. “And again, you’re going to have to evaluate who the swing tackle is and some of those guys during the game that can cross train and be a left side and the right side…There has to be some versatility inside once you start getting to the games.”

At all five spots, Vrabel and the Patriots will be looking for improvement in 2025. Last year’s team allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, and also ranked towards the bottom in rushing yards allowed before contact.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.