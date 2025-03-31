Why Mike Vrabel is looking forward to coaching Stefon Diggs

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It has been a week since wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed his three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots. When head coach Mike Vrabel took the podium for a press conference on Monday morning, of course, the receiver was one of the prevailing topics.

“Stefon brings an energy to him. I think that it’s fun to coach players like that,” Vrabel said when asked about his excitement about working with Diggs. “[He wasn’t] a first round draft pick. Stefon went later in the draft and continued to improve, and has done that. [He] has been productive each and every year – I love his energy. I love our conversations so far.”

The overarching concern for Diggs ahead of the 2025 season is his health. The 31-year-old is recovering from ACL surgery, and although, it seems to be trending in the right direction.

“I think it’s by all accounts – everything is on schedule, and we feel good about where his rehab is, and when what he’s doing,” said Vrabel. However, he was hesitant to put a timeline on when Diggs would actually be ready to play in games.

“[I] try to stay away from timelines and predictions. I know that he’s working hard to get back, which is exciting,” he said. “But I think with any injury, I’m never going to put a timeline on it. I don’t think it’s fair. … What one person’s injury may be, is not the same as another player’s injury, that everybody recovers differently, so as long as they’re working hard to get back with every injury, that’s all we can ask of him,” Vrabel said when asked about a report that suggested Diggs would be good to go for week one.

The best outcome for New England is two-fold – one, he is fully healthy for the start of the season, and that his production doesn’t decline from past years. Two, his work ethic and intensity is a positive influence in the receiving room. If Diggs can have those impacts in New England, the Patriots found themselves the No. 1 receiver they have needed for years.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.