Felger & Mazz: Ben Volin on what the Patriots could do in the offseason

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe joined Felger and Mazz on Radio Row in New Orleans to discuss the latest with the New England Patriots. Volin gave his thoughts on the Patriots offseason ahead and what he thinks they could do to improve the roster ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Felger: Before we let you go, what do you think the Patriots are doing this offseason. Like give me a realistic plan of attack.

Jim Murray: Are they going to spend?

Ben Volin: I think the Patriots will spend. They have to. I mean, they have to spend money, They have to make a move. The Kraft’s are not oblivious. At wide receiver and offensive tackle I expect heavy investments on those two positions. But like as far as major spending? Probably selective. Probably one big contract. Like big. I think a trade, you know, maybe they go trade for A.J. Brown, maybe they go trade for DK Metcalf or a receiver out there. I do expect a big move just to reinvigorate the fan base. They’re heading in the right direction. I think the arrow is pointing up. But they they’ve got to make moves to the personnel now and that’s going to be key. In the draft I think they want to trade down. I think it’s all about accumulating picks. I think a trade down is so much more beneficial than whoever they can get at number 4. One player is not going to help this team, they need 4 players. So I think they want to trade down. But I think a big signing, a big trade, and then modest signings. But it’s going to be all about receiver and offensive line. The two worst units in the league, and they have so much work to do.

