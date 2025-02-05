Fourthought: Time is nearing for Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox to make their moves

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a touchdown pass against Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

You’ve heard of moving day in a golf tournament? Well here, in the depth of winter, we have a convergence of transactional seasons that should make you wonder if the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox are all about to make their moves.

Think about it. The NBA trading deadline is Thursday. The NHL trade deadline is a month away – and some league activity has already begun. Spring training starts in a matter of days and the free-agent and trade markets are still stocked with talent. NFL free agency begins right after the deadline.

In the next month, there is the very real chance that each of Boston’s four major sports teams will have made at least one notable move – and let’s use the word “notable” instead of sizable for reasons we will explain – that is of significance for either the long- or short-term future of the franchise.

So, without further delay, let’s address them in order of significance, from least significant to most:

The Red Sox

Nolan Arenado

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via MLB Trade Rumors), the Red Sox recently checked in with the St. Louis Cardinals again about Nolan Arenado. In their search for a right-handed-hitting infielder, the Red Sox have seemingly been playing Arenado off Alex Bregman – and vice-versa – for some time. Bregman is a free agent. Arenado would be a trade. My guess is that the Sox end up with whichever is cheaper because that’s just the way they do things now.

At this point, the particulars are well-known. Arenado is older and cheaper (depending on the trade cost) and Bregman is younger but could require a six- or seven-year contract, which the Sox are unlikely to do. At the risk of sounding like Tyler Milliken, Bregman still ranks above average in OPS+ (a metric that grades him relate to the field – a score of 100 is average) and an area in which Arenado (who graded 101 last season) is dipping precipitously.

With spring training about to start, my guess is that we’ll see a flurry of activity in baseball over the coming few weeks. My gut tells me the Sox are going to end up with one of these two players – I’m leaning towards Arenado – but it’s entirely possible, as always, that they do something else (a right-handed-hitting platoon player) or nothing at all. (The latter is generally the Red Sox way now.) But they need a right-handed hitter and the choice between Bregman and Arenado is at the top of the list.

The Bruins

Brad Marchand

Almost a month ago, Cam Neely told us that “retooling” is a possibility. Personally, I don’t think Neely would ever think about uttering those words if Bruins officials hadn’t already made up their minds. Nothing has happened in the month since to suggest that the Bruins have pushed the pendulum in the entirely opposite direction, which is a nice way of saying the following: they’re not good enough. And they know it.

So does that mean a blockbuster is on the horizon? Not necessarily, though the idea of trading Brad Marchand, who is still without a new contract, must be on the table. Regardless, here’s the point: in the next few weeks, we’re going to get answer one way or another. Either the Bruins are going to make moves with more emphasis on the future by altering the core of their team – or not. They have to pick a path one way or another. Most Bruins fans want a shakeup, which means they’ll have an opinion of some sort on March 8, the date of the trading deadline.

In the interim … tick, tick, tick.

The Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Under normal circumstances, I’d have put the Celtics second on this list (or even first) because the path should be clear: as a defending champion and with the title roster intact, the Celtics should just be looking to add reinforcements by the trading deadline tomorrow. So what’s the hang-up? The team is up for sale and the recent trade involving Luka Doncic that reinforced just how much of a factor the NBA tax penalties have become.

Again, here’s the point: the Celtics are going to dump some money sooner or later. It could be now or it could be in the offseason. By Thursday, we’ll know whether they are all-in on one more title or whether prospective buyers have pushed them to trim some payroll already. If the latter happens, it will be major news, which is why we have the Celtics in this spot. This a massive axis point. If nothing happens, it’s a stay of execution. But the 2024-25 season might be at stake.

The Patriots

Mike Vrabel

Once the dust clears from the Super Bowl, the 2025 NFL season will effectively begin in earnest. Free agency starts next month and the “Mike Vrabel Era” will officially begin, the Patriots (and their ample cap space) delving into the market to address their needs.

Meanwhile, stories like this one – which features some excellent logic – will speculate on the team’s wants and needs.

As we all know, the Patriots have been spinning their wheels for too long. Bill Belichick faltered badly with personnel decisions in his final seasons and the decision to empower Jerod Mayo (and surround him with nothing) was downright negligent. So now Vrabel is here. Coaches have been hired. Structure is being put in place. The Pats needs players, especially on the lines. Time to start improving the talent. The Patriots need a big, productive offseason. Ready, set …

Tony Massarotti is the co-host of the number 1 afternoon-drive show, Felger & Mazz, on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He is a lifelong Bostonian who has been covering sports in Boston for the last 20 years. Tony worked for the Boston Herald from 1989-2008. He has been twice voted by his peers as the Massachusetts sportswriter of the year (2000, 2008) and has authored five books, including the New York times best-selling memoirs of David Ortiz, entitled “Big Papi.” A graduate of Waltham High School and Tufts University, he lives in the Boston area with his wife, Natalie, and their two sons. Tony is also the host of The Baseball Hour, which airs Monday to Friday 6pm-7pm right before most Red Sox games from April through October. The Baseball Hour offers a full inside look at the Boston Red Sox, the AL East, and all top stories from around the MLB (Major League Baseball).