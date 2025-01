Mazz’s Tiers: Best active athletes that need a championship

Aug 10, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With the Super Bowl under two weeks away, Mazz decided to rank the best active athletes that need a championship on their resume.

Tier 1

Connor McDavid

Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs (NBA)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (MLB)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL)

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (NBA)

Tier 2

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (NFL)

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (NBA)

Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA)

Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets (NBA)

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (NFL)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

TIER 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (NFL)

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (NBA)

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (NFL)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

Derrick Henry

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.