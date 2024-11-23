Cole Strange’s return will have to wait at least one more week

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange during a Wednesday practice. (Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub)

The New England Patriots didn’t add interior offensive lineman Cole Strange to the active roster by Saturday’s deadline, meaning he won’t return to game action this week.

This week New England Patriots interior offensive lineman Cole Strange took a big step this week towards getting back to game action after a severe knee injury he suffered late last year. However, despite returning to practice this week for the first time since the injury, Strange’s 2024 gameday debut will have to wait at least another week.

The Patriots had until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Strange from the PUP list for him to be eligible to play this week against the Miami Dolphins. Although the team has an open roster spot, they didn’t add Strange – or any other players – to the active roster by the deadline.

Strange practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn patellar tendon last December. This week Strange detailed what went into his rehab, which included re-learning how to walk.

Head coach Jerod Mayo was asked during the week if Strange could return against Miami, and said the team was taking his status “day-by-day.” Strange was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week on Friday, after being limited at practice all week. The Patriots have two more weeks left in the 21-day window to active Strange.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images It’ll be at least one more week before Cole Strange returns to the field for the Patriots. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Although the Patriots didn’t add any players to the active roster on Saturday they did elevate two from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Keyshawn Banks and tight end Jack Westover are both getting the nod this week.

This is Banks’ second elevation of the season, after getting signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in late October. His first came last week, when he played 18 snaps on special teams.

For Westover, this will be his first elevation and first career NFL game. He initially was signed by the Seahawks as a UDFA out of Washington back in May, then was released during final roster cuts. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in early October.

