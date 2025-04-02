Dolloff’s Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Trench warfare with General Vrabel

Mike Vrabel made it clear before the New England Patriots made any off-season moves: the priority is to improve in the trenches.

They still haven’t addressed left tackle, arguably the most pressing need in that area. But veteran right tackle Morgan Moses solidified the right side of the offense, while defensive tackle Milton Williams and several other defensive pieces fortified the front-seven. Now, they must turn to the draft to address their remaining holes.

Ideally, Vrabel and the Patriots wouldn’t have to draft for need. But unfortunately, this is the spot they’re in. They need tackles. And they could use more pass-rushing help, for that matter, and the 2025 draft class is a good opportunity for that.

So, this first mock draft of 2025 will prioritize those trench needs. For simplicity’s sake, we’ll avoid making trades and just stick with their current picks. The hope is that these guys can step right in and help the Patriots win more battles up front, as Drake Maye enters his sophomore season with Vrabel and Josh McDaniels manning the controls.

Round 1, Pick 4:

OL Will Campbell, LSU

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images Will Campbell promises to solidify the Patriots offensive line in this mock draft, whether he’s a tackle or a guard.

Never has a pair of arms generated so much controversy. Depending on whose measurements you believe, Campbell has either 33-inch arms, which just barely qualifies him to play tackle in the NFL, or 32 5/8-inch arms, which would project him more as a guard.

The NFL sent an independent rep to LSU’s Pro Day, where his measurement got Campbell to that 33-inch threshold. That, plus the fact that measurements were short across the board at the combine compared to Pro Days, indicates that the majority of teams may view Campbell’s arms as good enough to play tackle – and that would include the Patriots.

Early reports indicated that the Patriots viewed Campbell as a tackle regardless of his arm length. He possesses certain abilities that could make up for it, and render three eighths of an inch relatively meaningless. He’s still got ideal size at 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, and a blend of athleticism, power, physicality, technique, and intangibles that with slightly longer arms would make him a blue-chip tackle prospect.

Campbell’s arms may very well give him a little trouble against smaller edge rushers, and possibly make him over-commit and get beat inside at times. But he’s not your typical “tweener” prospect that lacks the athletic abilities to compensate for that. He’s a high-end offensive line prospect with elite potential, regardless of position. And with adequate arms, he’s a no-brainer to play left tackle for the Patriots.

Round 2, Pick 38:

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. Nic Scourton lines up perfect for the Patriots at the 38th pick in any mock draft.

Scourton will reportedly have a top-30 visit with the Patriots between now and the draft. He’s expected to be available right around the 38th pick, and makes a lot of sense as an infusion of pass-rushing power for a remade Patriots defensive front.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, Scourton has ideal edge rusher size for the modern NFL. He consistently earns high marks for his strength and savvy pass-rushing arsenal. NFL Draft Buzz notes his “exceptional” first step, which would make him a good fit for Vrabel’s one-gapping scheme.

Scourton seems to need improvement on his recoveries and secondary moves. NFL offenses will sometimes have answers to the test for him, and he will need to overcome that instead of getting swallowed up by blockers. But his polished pass-rushing technique would make him a plug-and-play option in those situations, and he has the potential to develop into a three-down defender.

Round 3, Pick 69:

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Tim Warner/Getty Images Jaylin Noel makes sense as a slot receiver option for the Patriots.

The Patriots may still need a long-term answer at outside receiver, but they need talent at the position, regardless. And with Josh McDaniels back as offensive coordinator, they could use an explosive and reliable long-term slot receiver, as well.

Noel has athletic abilities that can’t be coached: speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash), short-area quickness (6.82-second three-cone drill), and elite leaping ability (first among receivers with both a 41.5-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump). He uses his athleticism and footwork to create separation and make plays after the catch, which also makes him an NFL-caliber returner.

One major concern with Noel would be his 7.2% drop rate in college, but those are consistently described as “focus drops” as opposed to just having bad hands. He may also need to polish up his route-running a little more to excel in the Patriots offense. But DeMario Douglas is no lock to stick around in New England long-term, and Noel may represent an upgrade at the slot receiver spot. He’d have the potential to be an explosive inside weapon for Maye.

Round 3, Pick 77:

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Deone Walker will be a popular mid-round defensive tackle pick in mock drafts.

It wouldn’t be a Dolloff mock draft if the Sports Hub’s resident size-ist didn’t pick an absolute mountain of a human being. Walker is 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, so he certainly qualifies.

Walker isn’t just massive, but moves shockingly well for his size. This allowed him to play not just inside but sometimes on the edge for the Wildcats, too. In the NFL, he’s likely more of an interior defender, but his traits give him three-down potential.

There are concerns with Walker’s motor consistency, and some of his techniques are unrefined. But the Patriots bolstered their defensive line and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga in free agency, so Walker could be afforded time to develop.

Round 4, Pick 106:

OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Ozzy Trapilo is a hometown kid at a position of need for the Patriots.

Trapilo is widely projected to be available right around the end of the third round and start of the fourth, putting him well within range of the Patriots at 106. And he checks boxes for New England, beyond just growing up in Norwell, Mass. and playing in their backyard.

He’s one of the tallest tackle prospects in the draft at 6-foot-8, and he’s got the requisite arm length at 33 1/2 inches (based on his Pro Day). Trapilo earns high marks for his physical ability, techniques, and intelligence in pass protection, and he is capable of playing a swing tackle role with a chance to develop into a starter on the right side.

The Patriots will have held multiple meeting with Trapilo, who worked with offensive line coach Doug Marrone at BC. He’s a hometown kid who plays a position of need, so he almost makes too much sense to not stay home in the NFL.

Round 5, Pick 144:

TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Mitchell Evans represents a worthwhile day-3 tight end gamble for your mock draft.

The Patriots are set in the short-term at tight end, with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper back in the fold. But those two remain primarily a pass-catching pair. The Patriots could use another tight end who is a more reliable blocker, and Evans could step in and fill that responsibility as a physical presence on the line.

Evans also has potential as a pass-catcher, and his veteran teammates would give him time to work on his feet and route-running. He did slip in his draft stock due to major injuries (broken foot in 2022, torn ACL in 2023). But as a fifth-round gamble, Evans is worthwhile for a Patriots team in need of offensive talent across the board.

Round 7, Pick 217:

C Drew Kendall, Boston College

BC’s Drew Kendall could be a long-term center option for the Patriots.

A BC double-dip! Like Trapilo, Kendall also grew up in Norwell and played college ball at Chestnut Hill. He’s known more for his mobility than his play strength, but his abilities getting upfield could give him potential to kick out to guard. His experience is mainly at center, though, and the Patriots could develop him behind veteran Garrett Bradbury in the hopes of identifying him as the long-term answer.

Round 7, Pick 220:

Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Ben Jackson/Getty Images Dante Trader Jr. would be an intriguing developmental safety for the Patriots.

The Patriots signed Marcus Epps to presumably play a deep safety role, and they still have Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers to play closer to the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Trader did all three at Maryland, and is known as a cerebral, versatile player. His size (5-foot-11) may limit him to playing more deep safety than in the box or slot against “Y” tight ends. But the Patriots need that, and they could also use a player of his character in the rookie class.

Round 7, Pick 238:

C/G Clay Webb, Jacksonville State

Clay Webb is one of the more unique interior offensive line prospects in the 2025 draft.

Webb played both guard and center in college, but most recently guard at Jacksonville State. The Patriots could try him as a center in competition with Kendall, or develop him as a potential long-term option at one of the guard spots. Webb makes up for a lack of ideal size with strength and smarts, which give him potential to develop into a versatile center/guard piece down the road.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.