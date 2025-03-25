Patriots reportedly meeting with big left tackle prospect ahead of 2025 draft

The New England Patriots continue to put work in on top tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At least one of the Pats’ annual top-30 visits will be with a left tackle prospect, as they’re reportedly set to meet in April with Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery, according to the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Ersery is one of the bigger tackles among the top prospects in the 2025 class, at 6-foot-6 and 331 pounds, and he meets the desired arm length for a tackle at 33 1/8 inches. He moves very well for his size, as evidenced by his 5.01 time in the 40-yard dash, fourth-best among tackles at the combine.

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Golden Gophers, including a streak of 38 consecutive games, Ersery is consistently described in scouting reports as a powerful blocker with strong hands and upside in both run-blocking and pass protection. NFL Draft Buzz’ K.C. Martinez also describes Ersery as a “nasty finisher who plays through the whistle and looks to bury defenders.”

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Aireontae Ersery is one of the top tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and is reportedly meeting with the Patriots.

As for his weaknesses entering the draft, Ersery is generally considered to play too upright in his stance, or without enough “bend,” which can affect his leverage as a blocker. He needs to improve upon his inconsistent hand placement, and to be careful not to let his aggression lead to mistakes.

Ersery’s size, athleticism, and fearlessness give him a high ceiling as a starting tackle at the NFL level. Scouting reports are at odds whether he projects more as a left tackle or a right tackle, but 98.5 The Sports Hub’s resident draft expert Alex Barth believes he could play both.

Where Aireontae Ersery Fits On The Patriots

For the Pats, Ersery would almost certainly be tried as a left tackle to start his career. He projects as an early day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the potential to get swept up higher than that amid a run on tackles. New England would have to use the 38th pick in the second round to get him, whether at that spot or as part of a trade-up.

Considering Ersery’s developmental needs, he may not be best suited to start too early in his career. So, the Patriots would still be wise to bring in a veteran with left tackle experience, much like they did at right tackle with Morgan Moses and at center with Garrett Bradbury. Tyron Smith, D.J. Humphries, and Joseph Noteboom are among the notable names still available in free agency.

Otherwise, the Patriots are staring down the reality of Vederian Lowe getting another shot to play left tackle in 2025. They still have time to change the outlook for that spot in the lineup, and the draft is where they’ll likely take a big swing. Ersery would qualify.

