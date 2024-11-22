Christian Gonzalez late addition to Patriots injury report

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are listing 10 players, including cornerback Christian Gonzalez, as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The New England Patriots’ Friday injury report lists 10 players as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Among those 10 players is a late addition to the report.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hip) was added on Friday after being limited in practice. Gonzalez did not appear on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday.

If Gonzalez can’t go or is limited on Sunday, that would potentially be a big blow to the Patriots’ secondary against an explosive Miami offense. In the last two matchups in which he’s been healthy, Gonzalez has limited Dolphins top receiver Tyreek Hill to a total of 66 yards on six catches. In the matchup last year that Gonzalez missed, Hill caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Christian Gonzalez was added to the Patriots’ injury report on Friday. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Along with Gonzalez, seven other defensive players are questionable. That includes defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (foot), who returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant after missing practice the last two weeks and last week’s game. Safety Marte Mapu (neck) is questionable as well after missing last week’s game and being limited in all three practice this week.

The other defensive players who are questionable for this game are lineman Christian Barmore (not injury related), linebackers Keion White (knee), Anfernee Jennings (knee), and Sione Takitaki (knee), and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) was the lone player ruled out on Friday.

On offense the team did not rule out interior offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee), but listed him as questionable. Strange returned to practice this week for the first time since suffering a severe knee injury last December.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week the team would take Strange’s status “day by day.” If the team does plan to play Strange, they’d have to activate him by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The team does currently have an open spot on the active roster.

The only other offensive player questionable for Sunday is left tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder). Lowe missed Wednesday’s practice, but returned and was limited the last two days.

For Miami, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) is the lone player ruled out for Sunday. Four players are questionable – fullback Alec Ingold (calf), offensive linemen Terron Armstead (knee) and Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee), and safety Patrick McMorris (calf).

