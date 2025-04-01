Bill Parcells elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA: New England Patriots head coach Bill Parcells on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers for Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome.

Get ready for one of the more hotly contested Patriots debates to rage on, all over again.

Former New England head coach Bill Parcells is being elected to the team’s Hall of Fame as a contributor, Robert Kraft announced Tuesday. A two-time Super Bowl champion as the head coach of the New York Giants, Parcells came to the Patriots in 1993 and, with the help of strong draft classes, transformed a once-laughingstock franchise into a top NFL contender.

“In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray,” said Kraft. “But the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise. We had never had a head coach with his credentials. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players. In my first season as owner, he led us on that unforgettable seven-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs. Two years later, he accomplished something Patriots fans had never seen before, leading us to our first two home playoff wins in franchise history, and another trip to the Super Bowl. Those are memories I will never forget and achievements worthy of this honor.

“As a five-time finalist for our hall of fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.”

The idea of Parcells entering the Patriots Hall of Fame has long been met with controversy and scrutiny among contingents of fans and observers. Though he and quarterback Drew Bledsoe led the team to an appearance in one Super Bowl, he never put the team over the top as champions. His infamous departure from the team for the New York Jets, which was reported ahead of that same Super Bowl, certainly left a sour taste in a lot of fans’ mouths.

After Parcells left, the Patriots went on a four-year decline under his successor, Pete Carroll, and the first season under Bill Belichick in 2000. It wasn’t until the arrival of Tom Brady as the starting quarterback that the team not only restored itself to true contention, but soared to unprecedented levels of success.

It will continue to be debated whether Parcells truly belongs in the Patriots Hall of Fame. But it’s clear, now, how Kraft feels about that.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.