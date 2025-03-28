Patriots’ Mike Vrabel focuses on top tackle prospect at Ohio State Pro Day

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is hot on the trail of the top draft prospects from his alma mater, Ohio State.

And apparently, he was tracking down one particular big-time prospect at the Patriots’ most pressing need, during the Buckeyes’ Pro Day on Wednesday. As captured by reporter/photographer Garrick Hodge, Vrabel worked closely with Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons during drills.

Simmons is widely expected to be one of the first tackles taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s despite suffering a torn patellar tendon during Ohio State’s game against Oregon on Oct. 12, which required surgery. Simmons said at the combine, where he had a formal meeting with the Patriots, that he’s “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery. Ian Rapoport also said that Simmons “had very positive medical evaluations” at the annual event in Indianapolis.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 317 pounds with 33-inch arms, Simmons is generally projected as a starting tackle on either side at the NFL level. He played both left and right tackle at Ohio State.

Columbus Dispatch L-R: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

ESPN’s Field Yates projected Simmons to be drafted 11th overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Simmons’ scouting report at NFL Draft Buzz praises his “lateral mobility,” “foot speed,” and “spatial awareness,” which would make him a good fit for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. He also has “devastating punch power” and good “anchor strength,” which could help him in a scheme that needs more of that – like the power/gap-based running game typically run by Josh McDaniels.

Vrabel is making sure the Patriots have deep knowledge about Simmons and other top tackle prospects, especially if they trade down from the fourth pick in the draft. Considering Simmons’ fit for the Niners, it’s possible the Pats would have to stay in the top-10 in order to get him.

Simmons is one of several notable tackle prospects to know for the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s on a short list that includes LSU’s Will Campbell, whose controversial arms measured at 33 inches at his Pro Day, and Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery, who has a top-30 visit with the Patriots on his schedule.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

