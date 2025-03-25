Patriots leave fingerprints all over Boston College Pro Day

The Patriots are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with needs to address on the offensive line, and one of their best opportunities to find talent they love is at Boston College.

Long a legitimate pipeline for the big boys to the pros, BC again enters the draft with notable prospects in the trenches, on both sides of the ball. The Pats could stand to shoot for long-term answers at multiple spots up front on offense, in particular. So, Mike Vrabel and his top assistants made sure to take a good, long look at what the school had to offer at its Pro Day on Monday in Chestnut Hill.

Seven combined offensive and defensive linemen participated at the pro day, five of which represented BC and two others came from other schools, as compiled at the Eagles’ official website. The O-lineman on track to be drafted the highest is tackle Ozzy Trapilo, widely projected in mock drafts to go in the third or fourth round.

“I’m not telling Mike [Vrabel] who to draft, but I don’t think he can go wrong with Ozzy Trapilo,” said BC head coach Bill O’Brien, ostensibly asked about Trapilo’s potential fit with the Patriots (via Phil Perry). “Ozzy Trapilo will be a great pro.”

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Ozzy Trapilo

Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone was a senior analyst for BC in the 2024 season, granting New England a strong connection to Trapilo and other draft hopefuls on the O-line. As documented by Phil Perry at the pro day, Marrone ran a portion of the offensive line drills, then later found Trapilo and “got together for a couple of minutes of 1-on-1 time off to the side.”

Trapilo grew up in Norwell, Mass., along with his Boston College teammate, center Drew Kendall. Either one would make a lot of sense for the Patriots, for both the football reasons and for the extensive local ties and connections to the coaching staff.

BC’s highest-ranked draft prospect overall is an edge rusher, Donovan Ezeiruaku (33rd overall on the consensus big board). But it appears that, unsurprisingly, the offensive line was a bigger focus for the team at the pro day.

Don’t be surprised if you hear one of these names called with the “Flying Elvis” coming across your screen.

