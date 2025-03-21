Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

New England Patriots

Zolak & Bertrand: Porter, Revs Focused on Progress, not Pressure

Author Tyler Milliken

With last weekend’s 2-1 loss at New York City FC, the rumbles have been growing louder from Revolution fans as they grow restless over the team’s four-game winless run to open the 2025 season. During his weekly check-in with Beetle, Zo and McKone, New England’s second-year manager Caleb Porter told the crew that the team is keeping its focus on improving, not the external noise.

Bertrand: “You’re taking heat out there in the streets, man. Are you feeling that?”

Porter: “Thanks for reminding me (laughter). My wife is reminding me, my kids are reminding me, and now you’re reminding me… It doesn’t change a thing. I can’t let the external noise affect me. I have to just focus on winning the next game; that’s the key. We’re four games in and we have to be a bit better, for sure, myself included.”

Porter has enough experience in the league to know that it only takes one breakthrough to shift the tides. But that doesn’t mean he is turning a blind eye to his team’s early shortcomings. The 11th-year MLS manager knows sometimes the only way past adversity is to keep your head down, keep the faith, and work through it.

“We know the bottom line. We understand where we’re at,” Porter said. “Obviously, the results aren’t there after four games. We’re in a tough position, but we can’t be victims. We’ve got to keep fighting and we’ve got to do something about it, that’s the key. How we do something about it is pretty simple: win the next game against [the] Red Bulls.”

On paper, the Revolution might appear to be well off the pace of their Eastern Conference peers through four weeks. However, Porter sees the gap shrinking every week, and lauds his team for being in a position to snatch a win late in each match.

“We’ve been in the second half of every game, there to win the game. That’s the good news. The bad news is we have not found the breakthrough, so we do need to be stronger mentally and guys need to step up. Everybody needs to step up a little bit and grind out a win.”

This week, Porter has the benefit of a rare bye weekend to grind away on the training field, before their next MLS match on Saturday, March 29 against their I-95 rivals, the New York Red Bulls (2:30 p.m.).

“Sometimes you don’t like that [the bye week], because you’re in a rhythm and you’re feeling good, you want to keep playing. In this case, it’s perfect timing for us to have two weeks to really reflect, look at some things, and work on a lot of things in training so that we can improve.

“The guys’ attitude is excellent. If you came out and watched our training, you’d never know based on their energy, their attitude, their buy-in, and their work rate – you’d never know that we haven’t won a game in the first four. So, that’s a good sign. Guys aren’t moping around, they’re not pouting, they’re not pointing fingers. They’ve got the right approach.”

Listen to the full segment!

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.

Patriots Offseason Recap: 5 Toucher & Hardy Guests Weigh in on Moves So Far

It’s been a wild week, a wild month, and a wild year so far, Pats-wise. So let’s give you a Patriots offseason recap (so far).

On the Toucher & Hardy show, we brought back our slate of regular contributors that join us during the NFL season. We figured they’d all have plenty to say about the Patriots early free agency moves, of which there were many.

Our own Alex Barth joined us on Monday to preview the week ahead and to showcase our Offseason Hub. That’s the place to go to keep track of every move the Pats make and get same-day reactions from the Sports Hub hosts.

Patriots Offseason Recap: Here Come the Regulars

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined us for an hour on Tuesday to ask if the Pats onslaught of moves missed the mark. On Wednesday, ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss predicted an uptick in the win column for New England in 2025.

On Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston was in the mix as the news was breaking of longtime Pats center David Andrews being cut from the team. Then, to round out the week, Bert Breer spent an hour with us on Friday to recap and react.

Get all the videos below, the hit the Sports Hub YouTube page for more of our Patriots offseason recap (so far).

  • Alex Barth

    Pre-free agency moves were the topic du jour with the Barthtender on Monday.

  • Andrew Callahan

    There was so much to cover with Andrew on Tuesday we didn’t even have time for 2 Stats, 1 Lie.

  • Mike Reiss

    Mike Reiss joins us on Mondays during the Patriots season. He moved to Wednesday this week.

  • Phil Perry

    Phil handled the breaking David Andrews news like a pro during his Thursday visit.

  • Bert Breer

    We had a “Bert Blast!” on Friday recapping a wild week for the Patriots.

Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Tyler Milliken
Category:
Tags:
,

More Patriots

Load More