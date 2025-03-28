Stefon Diggs gives Vrabel-era Patriots some desperately needed swagger

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs is a big Mike Vrabel guy.

The new Patriots head coach was “a big draw” for Diggs in his decision to sign with New England as a free agent, in the veteran wide receiver’s own words during his introductory press conference on Friday in Foxboro. That’s in part because Vrabel is a former player, a quality that Diggs surely liked about Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. But it’s also because Diggs and Vrabel apparently meshed as people.

Vrabel has resolved to dismantle the Patriots’ core leadership, and remodel the team in his image. Tough, smart, confident. Bit of an a-hole, mostly in a good way. It’s a winning mix. Diggs is all those things. He knows he’s going to go out there and win the game. The Patriots need that in their locker room, and especially at receiver.

“[Vrabel] played with a standard, he played with some moxie, he had the energy,” Diggs said of Vrabel’s playing days for the Patriots, who won three Super Bowls with him as a key piece of their dominant defense. “Being around greatness and breeding greatness … it’s like rubbing shoulders with it. I feel like it’s a good relationship to have, especially when you’re out there. I’m trying to follow suit, in a way.”

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Stefon Diggs

The 31-year-old is coming off a torn ACL and is reportedly expected to be ready for Week 1, while his status for returning to practice is more murky. That ostensibly limited his market in free agency. The Patriots were his only visit, and thus were likely offering him the best contract, if not an equally competitive one to other clubs.

But even if Vrabel’s presence is merely an added bonus, an exclamation point on his decision, it seems like a perfect pair. A coach and star player who aim to quickly restore the Patriots as a winning organization. And that always begins with the belief that you’re going to succeed in the first place.

“This is a highly competitive, confident receiver that’s produced throughout his career,” Vrabel said of Diggs in a recent interview on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast. “Just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude and his presence have been great through our conversations. Hopefully we can continue to add good players.”

Diggs has a long way to go toward proving he’s not just fully healthy but ready to produce at, or close to, the same level he’s reached through most of his career. But assuming he’s the same old Stefon, he will give the 2025 Patriots a jolt of swagger that the team desperately needs after going 16-35 the past three seasons.

If the Patriots are a surprise success in Vrabel’s first season at the helm, it’s likely Diggs and his elite pedigree will be at the center of that.

