Patriots find trade partner for QB Joe Milton III

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 08: Joe Milton III #19 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have landed on a trade involving second-year quarterback Joe Milton III.

As first reported by Adam Schefter on Thursday, the Pats are sending Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. Dianna Russini of The Athletic later reported that the Patriots are sending a seventh-round pick along with Milton to Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Schefter added that the Patriots are getting the Cowboys’ compensatory fifth-round selection back in the Milton trade. That would be either the 171st or 174th pick, based on the official list. The Patriots have three seventh-round picks in the 2025 draft: their own at No. 220, plus 217 (via Titans) and 238 (via Chargers).

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Patriots gave Milton permission to seek a trade earlier in the offseason, and the Cowboys “showed the most interest from the start.”

The Patriots originally drafted Milton with the 193rd pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Ultimately, they move up a round from that pick a year later, although giving up a seventh-rounder depresses the trade value slightly.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.