Cole Strange takes a big step towards returning for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Cole Strange #69 of the New England Patriots is introduced during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange will return to practice on Wednesday – his first time on the field in almost a calendar year.

Most of the 2024 season has seen the New England Patriots lose players on the offensive line due to injury. On Wednesday, they took a step towards getting a projected starter back.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters interior offensive lineman Cole Strange will return to practice. Strange has been out since Week 15 last year, when he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Due to that injury, Strange missed all of training camp and has been on PUP since the summer. By returning to practice, the Patriots are now on the clock to add strange to the active roster. They have 21 days to do so, or he’ll be ineligible to play for the rest of the year. Asked about the timeline for Strange to return to game action, Mayo told reporters the team will “take it day-by-day.”

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cole Strange will return to the practice field on Wednesday for the Patriots. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

There’s also the question of what position Strange will return to. A natural left guard, the team has also had him work at center during the rehab process. Mayo shared that starting center David Andrews – who is out for the season with a shoulder injury – has been working with Strange to catch him up at center.

Both spots could be viewed as positions of need for the Patriots. At left guard Michael Jordan had a strong start to the season but has struggled in recent week including allowing eight total pressures in the last three games. Meanwhile Ben Brown has filled in for Andrews at center, with up-and-down results.

The Patriots’ first-round pick in 2022, Strange started all 17 games as a rookie. He then played in 10 last year after missing time early due to a separate knee injury.

In addition to Strange, Mayo gave an update on another injured offensive lineman – rookie tackle Caedan Wallace. Wallace has been on IR since Week 4 due to an ankle injury. Mayo said he won’t be returning this week.

Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering both the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.